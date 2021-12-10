Your county needs you – Low ref numbers trump any other future issue for GAA

GAA county boards might consider drawing up a remake of Lord Kitchener’s iconic finger-pointing call to arms for World War One when he looked them in the eye and told potential recruits for battle that ‘your country needs you’.

Instead of the trenches around the Somme and Ypres, though, it’s the playing fields necklaced around the country that require a recruitment drive as a referee scarcity begins to veer towards crisis point.

It should be pointed out that the GAA is not alone in all of this. In October, Munster Rugby issued a strong appeal for new refereeing recruits due to a “severe shortage” having a “detrimental impact on the ability to stage games at all levels”. Concerns were based on around 200 games in the province being divided up between 80 referees available on any weekend.

In September, Cork refs echoed a similar sentiment with chairman Edwin McNally suggesting that, of those who complete a course, “half will walk away within the first season because of the abuse and the commitment it takes”.

The issue with Dublin soccer referees has been well aired by now, while the problem extends into the UK and beyond where the referee is becoming a dying breed. For all the advances in sports science, coaching and infrastructure, the glue that binds the games together in several disciplines is being badly left behind. Without rules, or laws as the case may be, being applied you have nothing.

It’s been a recurring theme but quite stark in recent weeks through the eyes of those at the coalface in the GAA.

Last week, Cork chief executive Kevin O’Donovan described a “clear crisis” with numbers that were not increasing in line with the number of games. To recruit and retain a “zero-tolerance approach to abuse of officials must be adhered to” while clubs were reminded of their “responsibility here to discourage those that they must know to be guilty from submitting frivolous appeals and thus undermining the credibility of referees and their reports”.

Across the county boundary in Kerry, secretary Peter Twiss believes they have reached the point where games are already on the line. “We are very close to reaching the situation where fixtures will not go ahead due to lack of referees.

“This will inevitably lead to complaints from those teams affected, but the time to act is now,” he wrote, having also touched on the subject three years earlier when he described abuse as “endemic”.

Every club was implored upon to provide at least one member to consider taking up the whistle, and for those that didn’t, there was a potentially punitive road, with Twiss suggesting a loss of home league advantage or a refusal to accept a club’s affiliation. Failing that, he suggested the abandonment of competitions.

In a conversation my colleague Michael Verney had this week with leading hurling referee Fergal Horgan, the issue of numbers inevitably came up and Horgan didn’t mince his words, suggesting that since Covid hit, up to 45 referees are no longer available in the county.

Like Kerry, he too is advocating a stronger recruitment drive but feels it must come from the board and not directly from people like himself. He described this year as a “real eye-opener” and while the problem is not as acute just yet at inter-county level, it’s an inevitable legacy down the road of a drying up of resources at club level.

“A lot of work needs to be done by county board officials and divisional officials and I think they’ve missed the boat as regards recruitment. I know in Tipperary we had seven or eight lads to do a course and the course was called off because they deemed it not enough,” said Horgan, who has likened recruitment of referees to the curation of good juvenile structures.

He cites payments in Tipperary as being one difference. The LGFA give €50 for a juvenile game and pay the money into a bank account the following week. The GAA pays €40 for the same game.

“If it comes between choosing a GAA match or an LGFA match, the referees that are not operating at national level, they’re going to decide on doing the ladies’ football game,” Horgan said.

The pressure points on referees are multi-fold. Abuse is a constant theme, but the workload, as O’Donovan points out, is increasing because camogie and ladies’ football will routinely share officials. With the advent of the split season, packing so much club action into one part of the year – when light is fading and the windows of opportunity to play games at venues without floodlights lessen – the equation for referee availability also narrows.

The GAA has considered many issues in recent years that are cited as the biggest blight on it, namely fixtures and the right balance between club and county and what times of the year to play them, football championship reform, player welfare, coaching and games development grants. The list goes on.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

You can’t say refereeing numbers haven’t been addressed. It has. Continuously. But it’s now looking like the issue has to be grasped hardest.

The games will continue, even if the right balance isn’t struck between club and county, if there’s no real reform of football championship structures or if funding is still distributed unevenly.

But they simply won’t continue at the same rate if more referees aren’t sourced, trained and coveted.