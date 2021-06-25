Premium
Your guide to an action-packed weekend of Gaelic Games.
CONNACHT SFC Q-FINAL*
Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 4.30, P Faloon (Down), Sky Sports
Talking point: Darren McHale and Bryan Walsh are the newcomers to a Mayo attack shorn of Cillian O’Connor who had scored 2-24 in less than three games of this year’s league before the Achilles injury that rocked his season.
Odds: Sligo 16/1, Draw 9/1, Mayo 1/100
Verdict: Mayo
LEINSTER SHC Q-FINALS*
Dublin v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0, L Gordan (Galway), GAA GO
Talking point: The loss of Eamonn Dillon is a significant one for Dublin, particularly their capacity to score goals. But they should be robust enough to see this one through.
Odds: Dublin 1/4, Draw 11/1, Antrim 10/3
Verdict: Dublin
Wexford v Laois, Nowlan Park, 6.0, T Walsh (Waterford), GAA GO
Talking point: Wexford won by 4-17 to 0-10 when these teams met in the first round of the league in May and there’s no evidence to suggest Laois have made up much ground since.
Odds: Wexford 1/20, Draw 20/1, Laois 8/1
Verdict: Wexford
MUNSTER SFC Q-FINALS*
Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3.0, J McQuillan (Cavan)
Talking point: Limerick are coming off a league campaign in which only in-form Derry denied them a spot in Division 2 for next year.
Odds: Limerick 1/10, Draw 14/1, Waterford 13/2
Verdict: Limerick
Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7.0, J Henry (Mayo), Sky Sports
Talking point: Clare conceded 2-9 directly from turnovers against Mayo in their recent promotion play-off. They must be more alert to that threat or face being overrun here.
Odds: Kerry 1/50, Draw 33/1, Clare 14/1
Verdict: Kerry
JOE McDONAGH CUP RD 1*
GROUP A
Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park, 4.0, C Cunning (Antrim)
Odds: Kildare 8/15, Draw 9/1, Carlow 7/4
Verdict: Carlow
GROUP B
Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, 12.30, C McAllister (Cork)
Odds: Kerry 8/15, Draw 9/1, Down 7/4
Verdict: Kerry
CHRISTY RING CUP RD 1
Wicklow v Roscommon, Aughrim, 4.0, T Gleeson (Dublin)
Odds: Wicklow 4/9, Draw 10/1, Roscommon 2/1
Verdict: Wicklow
NICKY RACKARD RD 1
Donegal v Mayo, Letterkenny, 1.30, K Brady (Louth)
Odds: Donegal 9/4, Draw 10/1, Mayo 2/5
Verdict: Mayo
LORY MEAGHER RD 1
Longford v Louth, Pearse Park, 4.0, B Keon (Galway)
Verdict: Roscommon
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final
Cork v Dublin, Croke Park, 7.30, S Mulvihill (Kerry), TG4
Talking point: In a season when Dublin have lost Noelle Healy to retirement and have yet to see Sineád Goldrick due to a hamstring injury picked up in Australia, the unexpected return of the awesome Hannah Tyrrell has reiterated their status as favourites for everything on offer this year.
Odds: Cork 3/1, Draw 9/1, Dublin 2/7
Verdict: Dublin
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 final
Kerry v Meath, Croke Park, 5.0, B Redmond (Wexford), TG4
Odds: Kerry 4/7, Draw 9/1, Meath 13/8
Verdict: Kerry
Electric Ireland Leinster MFC round 1
Westmeath v Louth, Cusack Park, 12.0, E O’Connor (Offaly); Kildare v Longford, St Conleth’s Park, 12.0, P Coyle (Meath); Carlow v Wicklow, Dr Cullen Park, 12.0, K Harris (Kildare); Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 2.0, S Fagan (Wicklow)
LEINSTER SFC RD 1*
Offaly v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30, B Cawley (Kildare), GAA GO
Talking point: Two teams buoyed by recent league promotions and though they ran aground in Croke Park against Derry last week, Offaly’s form has been the more compelling.
Odds: Offaly 8/11, Draw 15/2, Louth 11/8
Verdict: Offaly
Wicklow v Wexford, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0, F Kelly (Longford), GAA GO
Talking point: Wicklow beat Wexford twice in a week last year; the first time to clinch promotion from Division 4 and the second, in Wexford Park, to seal a championship win. The Dubs await the winner.
Odds: Wicklow 1/2, Draw 15/2, Wexford 2/1
Verdict: Wicklow
Carlow v Longford, 4.30, O’Connor Park, C Lane (Cork), GAA GO
Talking point: From a 16-point home defeat to Derry to a commanding seven-point win over Munster champions Tipperary, Longford charted a sufficiently upward trajectory in the league to suggest they’re coming nicely to form.
Odds: Carlow 2/1, Draw 15/2, Longford 1/2
Verdict: Longford
MUNSTER SHC Q-FINAL*
Clare v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30, C Lyons (Cork), RTÉ1
Talking point: The loss of Shane O’Donnell to concussion is a major blow to a Clare team who finished the league with a pair of encouraging wins over Dublin and Kilkenny. Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron are “major doubts”, according to Waterford boss Liam Cahill.
Odds: Clare 13/8, Draw 9/1, Waterford 8/13
Verdict: Waterford
ULSTER SFC PRELIM RD.*
Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, 1.0, N Cullen (Fermanagh), RTÉ1/BBC2
Talking point: It is expected that Michael Murphy will put his recent hamstring injury behind him to play some part here, although he is unlikely to play the entire 70 minutes unless Donegal hit unexpected turbulence.
Odds: Down 13/2, Draw 14/1, Donegal 1/10
Verdict: Donegal
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final
Laois v Kildare, 4.0, S Curley (Galway)
Odds: Laois 6/5, Draw 14/1, Kildare 5/6
Verdict: Kildare
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final
Leitrim v Louth, St Tiernach’s Park, 2.0, L O’Sullivan (Dublin)
Odds: Leitrim 8/11, Draw 8/1, Louth 5/4
Verdict: Leitrim
*Extra-time if necessary and winner on the day