Your complete guide to the GAA weekend – fixture details, odds and TV times

Clare's David Fitzgerald challenges Jamie Barron of Waterford last year. The two counties face off again in Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Clare's David Fitzgerald challenges Jamie Barron of Waterford last year. The two counties face off again in Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Your guide to an action-packed weekend of Gaelic Games.

SATURDAY

CONNACHT SFC Q-FINAL*

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 4.30, P Faloon (Down), Sky Sports

