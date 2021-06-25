Your guide to an action-packed weekend of Gaelic Games.

CONNACHT SFC Q-FINAL*

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 4.30, P Faloon (Down), Sky Sports

Talking point: Darren McHale and Bryan Walsh are the newcomers to a Mayo attack shorn of Cillian O’Connor who had scored 2-24 in less than three games of this year’s league before the Achilles injury that rocked his season.

Odds: Sligo 16/1, Draw 9/1, Mayo 1/100

Verdict: Mayo





LEINSTER SHC Q-FINALS*

Dublin v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0, L Gordan (Galway), GAA GO

Talking point: The loss of Eamonn Dillon is a significant one for Dublin, particularly their capacity to score goals. But they should be robust enough to see this one through.

Odds: Dublin 1/4, Draw 11/1, Antrim 10/3

Verdict: Dublin





Wexford v Laois, Nowlan Park, 6.0, T Walsh (Waterford), GAA GO

Talking point: Wexford won by 4-17 to 0-10 when these teams met in the first round of the league in May and there’s no evidence to suggest Laois have made up much ground since.

Odds: Wexford 1/20, Draw 20/1, Laois 8/1

Verdict: Wexford





MUNSTER SFC Q-FINALS*

Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3.0, J McQuillan (Cavan)

Talking point: Limerick are coming off a league campaign in which only in-form Derry denied them a spot in Division 2 for next year.

Odds: Limerick 1/10, Draw 14/1, Waterford 13/2

Verdict: Limerick



Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7.0, J Henry (Mayo), Sky Sports



Talking point: Clare conceded 2-9 directly from turnovers against Mayo in their recent promotion play-off. They must be more alert to that threat or face being overrun here.

Odds: Kerry 1/50, Draw 33/1, Clare 14/1

Verdict: Kerry





JOE McDONAGH CUP RD 1*

GROUP A

Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park, 4.0, C Cunning (Antrim)

Odds: Kildare 8/15, Draw 9/1, Carlow 7/4

Verdict: Carlow





GROUP B

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, 12.30, C McAllister (Cork)

Odds: Kerry 8/15, Draw 9/1, Down 7/4

Verdict: Kerry





CHRISTY RING CUP RD 1

Wicklow v Roscommon, Aughrim, 4.0, T Gleeson (Dublin)

Odds: Wicklow 4/9, Draw 10/1, Roscommon 2/1

Verdict: Wicklow





NICKY RACKARD RD 1

Donegal v Mayo, Letterkenny, 1.30, K Brady (Louth)

Odds: Donegal 9/4, Draw 10/1, Mayo 2/5

Verdict: Mayo





LORY MEAGHER RD 1

Longford v Louth, Pearse Park, 4.0, B Keon (Galway)

Verdict: Roscommon





Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final

Cork v Dublin, Croke Park, 7.30, S Mulvihill (Kerry), TG4

Talking point: In a season when Dublin have lost Noelle Healy to retirement and have yet to see Sineád Goldrick due to a hamstring injury picked up in Australia, the unexpected return of the awesome Hannah Tyrrell has reiterated their status as favourites for everything on offer this year.

Odds: Cork 3/1, Draw 9/1, Dublin 2/7

Verdict: Dublin





Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 final

Kerry v Meath, Croke Park, 5.0, B Redmond (Wexford), TG4

Odds: Kerry 4/7, Draw 9/1, Meath 13/8

Verdict: Kerry





Electric Ireland Leinster MFC round 1

Westmeath v Louth, Cusack Park, 12.0, E O’Connor (Offaly); Kildare v Longford, St Conleth’s Park, 12.0, P Coyle (Meath); Carlow v Wicklow, Dr Cullen Park, 12.0, K Harris (Kildare); Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 2.0, S Fagan (Wicklow)





SUNDAY

LEINSTER SFC RD 1*

Offaly v Louth, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30, B Cawley (Kildare), GAA GO

Talking point: Two teams buoyed by recent league promotions and though they ran aground in Croke Park against Derry last week, Offaly’s form has been the more compelling.

Odds: Offaly 8/11, Draw 15/2, Louth 11/8

Verdict: Offaly





Wicklow v Wexford, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0, F Kelly (Longford), GAA GO

Talking point: Wicklow beat Wexford twice in a week last year; the first time to clinch promotion from Division 4 and the second, in Wexford Park, to seal a championship win. The Dubs await the winner.

Odds: Wicklow 1/2, Draw 15/2, Wexford 2/1

Verdict: Wicklow





Carlow v Longford, 4.30, O’Connor Park, C Lane (Cork), GAA GO

Talking point: From a 16-point home defeat to Derry to a commanding seven-point win over Munster champions Tipperary, Longford charted a sufficiently upward trajectory in the league to suggest they’re coming nicely to form.

Odds: Carlow 2/1, Draw 15/2, Longford 1/2

Verdict: Longford





MUNSTER SHC Q-FINAL*

Clare v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30, C Lyons (Cork), RTÉ1

Talking point: The loss of Shane O’Donnell to concussion is a major blow to a Clare team who finished the league with a pair of encouraging wins over Dublin and Kilkenny. Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron are “major doubts”, according to Waterford boss Liam Cahill.

Odds: Clare 13/8, Draw 9/1, Waterford 8/13

Verdict: Waterford





ULSTER SFC PRELIM RD.*

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, 1.0, N Cullen (Fermanagh), RTÉ1/BBC2

Talking point: It is expected that Michael Murphy will put his recent hamstring injury behind him to play some part here, although he is unlikely to play the entire 70 minutes unless Donegal hit unexpected turbulence.

Odds: Down 13/2, Draw 14/1, Donegal 1/10

Verdict: Donegal



Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final



Laois v Kildare, 4.0, S Curley (Galway)

Odds: Laois 6/5, Draw 14/1, Kildare 5/6

Verdict: Kildare





Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final

Leitrim v Louth, St Tiernach’s Park, 2.0, L O’Sullivan (Dublin)

Odds: Leitrim 8/11, Draw 8/1, Louth 5/4

Verdict: Leitrim



*Extra-time if necessary and winner on the day



