Newly-appointed Meath football manager Colm O'Rourke could face harsher criticism from fans by virtue of his past life as a TV pundit. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sligo legend Eamonn O’Hara expects pundits turned inter-county managers like Colm O’Rourke and Kevin McStay to be “easy targets” for criticism as they swap the television for the sideline next year.

There has been a mass exodus from The Sunday Game since the end of the 2022 season, with leading football analysts like O’Rourke and McStay taking the hot-seats in their native Meath and Mayo.

With others like new Westmeath boss Dessie Dolan and Wicklow manager Oisín McConville also leaving RTÉ for pastures new in county management, O’Hara is intrigued by the dynamic of next year’s All-Ireland SFC. But while they will face even closer scrutiny due to their public profile, O’Hara believes that such expertise could help “bring football to another level”.

“I’m intrigued to see how all of these pundits/managers are going to do, and I think they’ll do well. They’re not idiots. These fellas know how to do things, and they’ll have their finger on the pulse. A lot of them will know what the story is,” O’Hara told the Irish Independent.

“The only problem is that if there’s a bit of failure or things go wrong, they’ll be the easy targets, and that’s the worrying thing about it. You’ll have certain people in crowds saying: ‘Go back to f***ing RTÉ, etc’.

“There’ll be that type of s***e talk, but it’s not going to worry any of those fellas. I’m intrigued to see how it goes. It’s an exciting time, and they might bring football to another level.”

New Dublin hurling boss Micheál Donoghue and his Waterford counterpart Davy Fitzgerald are two others to swap Donnybrook for the hustle and bustle of inter-county management, but football is O’Hara’s focus, and he feels the game is in a good place.

“Is football in a good place? I think it is. I thought the championship had numerous good games and lots of very exciting ones. It’s an exciting time,” O’Hara said.

“Will Galway produce the goods again? Dublin will be back with the lads (Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion) coming back in.

“Kerry are reigning champions, football is in a good place, and I’m looking forward to it (next year).

“I’d expect Tyrone to have a bounce back; what are Donegal and Monaghan going to do? There’s a lot of new management teams, and it’s an exciting time.

“After having the first split season, everyone is going to know how to manage their load for fitness levels going into the league and then keep that condition through for, maybe, two or two-and-a-half months. I think we’ll have really high-quality stuff.”

There are few changes which O’Hara would make to the modern game, but the former All-Star would like to see a clearer definition of the tackle, as “feigning injury” is becoming too common for his liking.

“I got a call there two or three months ago in relation to defining the tackle and getting more clarity around the tackle, so a group of us came together in relation to that,” he said.

“Rephrasing it but also addressing it, making accountability for the player that is doing the tackle as well, because a lot of lads are feigning injury in a lot of these situations, but you also have to have a responsibility.

“You have a duty of care that you do not hit a fella and put him in danger. There’s an argument there because when you look at the big hit in the Dublin and Mayo game (last year’s All-Ireland semi-final), John Small on Eoghan McLaughlin.

“Small had the duty of care. Whether he gets it right or wrong, whether that was perfect or not, there still has to be a duty of care that he gets that hit right.”