‘You’d be sort of looking for curtains to hide behind’ – GAA’s early pioneers in player endorsements

County legends Fenton, Doran and Harnan led the way in a bright new world of commercial adverts for GAA stars

GAA TV shoot. Photo: Mark Marlow/Sportsfile Expand

GAA TV shoot. Photo: Mark Marlow/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

It was the goal of the season, by a distance, the John Fenton screamer that flew into the Limerick net in Thurles in 1987, the sliotar shooting through the air in an eye-blink from his virtuoso ground stroke.

And while deserving of the highest acclaim, one of the unintended consequences was that one day that same year Fenton found himself on a Wicklow hill shooting a tv advert for an agricultural product called Cepravin. Fenton’s father came from farming stock in Carrigtwohill but he was not a farmer himself (“I never milked a cow, put it that way,” he explains).

