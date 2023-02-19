‘You’d be sort of looking for curtains to hide behind’ – GAA’s early pioneers in player endorsements

It was the goal of the season, by a distance, the John Fenton screamer that flew into the Limerick net in Thurles in 1987, the sliotar shooting through the air in an eye-blink from his virtuoso ground stroke.

And while deserving of the highest acclaim, one of the unintended consequences was that one day that same year Fenton found himself on a Wicklow hill shooting a tv advert for an agricultural product called Cepravin. Fenton’s father came from farming stock in Carrigtwohill but he was not a farmer himself (“I never milked a cow, put it that way,” he explains).

Not that it deterred those eager to use his public profile and stunning goal to shift a few more van-loads of the product for treatment of dry cow ailments like mastitis. And shift them it did by all accounts, claims of a 50 per cent hike in sales arising from the venture.

But legendary and well-decorated as Fenton was, a glorious stickman and an easily identifiable face nationwide, he was not first choice for the part. “It came about because a famous actor at the time who starred in Glenroe was asked to do the advertisement,” Fenton explains. “But his fee, the company thought, was outside their budget, let’s put it that way.”

GAA players of the time were not expected to drive a hard bargain. They were the early explorers, discoverers of the commercial New World, going where few had gone before. Having failed to convince the Glenroe star, Pitman-Moore, the makers of Cepravin, turned to Fenton.

“A vet in the area, who also worked as an adviser to Cepravin I think, came with this idea of using the goal I scored against Limerick in Thurles as the backdrop for it. And I think the idea kind of morphed from there. Liam Harnan, who was the centre-back for Meath at the time, was also involved. So I was asked would I do the thing and we brought up two other lads to Wicklow one day to shoot the ad on one of the hills. We shot it for a day and that was it.”

Plainer times, of course. Before Fenton put his name to Cepravin, Tony Doran had appeared in a tv ad in the late 1970s promoting Leo Yellow products for dry cow and calf scour. “Long time ago now,” says Doran, who has been farming all his life.

“I remember some fella getting on to me at the time, I was roped into it before I knew where I was. I recall making the ad, I remember Dick O’Hara was on it as well and Tim Kennelly of Kerry. Michael O’Hehir was the compere at the time. He was present. He was doing most of the talking.”

​He can’t recall where they shot the advert but it wasn’t overly taxing, not like playing on the edge of the square. “Very, very little,” he says in terms of his input. “Just say how good it was and so forth, you know yourself (laughs). You were more or less doing what you were told.

“It must have been done on a farm. I think there was a shot in it of me sitting under a cow, milking a cow or something like that and in another shot maybe with a few calves, something to that effect. I remember seeing it on the telly. And getting a lot of slagging about it and all.”

The number of farmers playing county football and hurling was starting to reduce. Doran reckons half the Wexford team of the time were practicing farmers but there weren’t any on the Cork team when Fenton appeared in the farm advert in the late 1980s. Doran didn’t get rich doing it; none of them did.

“Tell you what now,” he says, “you wouldn’t be going wild on it at that time. The value of the few bits of product (offered) was worth more than whatever the travel expenses we got. I don’t know what fellas would be getting now, but some of the rumours you’d hear are unreal. Maybe it’s not as much as they say. I suppose a few of the top ones would be doing well.”

With GAA sponsorship deals now worth tens of millions euro annually, millions available in player endorsements, and a wide variety of social media platforms available to enable players to reach their audiences, the game has changed beyond recognition.

“When you look back on it now it all looks a bit innocent,” says Mick O’Keeffe, CEO of advisory firm, Teneo. “But actually when you reflect, it was maybe a bit more sophisticated than we give it credit for. It is more sophisticated now but what they are trying to do is not too far off what they did back then; someone who is a well-known face, popular, resonates with the target audience.”

In Tony Doran’s day he had a captive audience with much of rural Ireland existing on one television channel until the end of the 1970s. Fenton brought a couple of Midleton juveniles with him to help shoot his ad, their drills involving some ball striking, nothing complicated. Liam Harnan’s role was to put on an umpire’s jacket and wave a flag, signalling approval for the product because it lasted longer than other rivals.

Harnan and Fenton met for the first and only other time recently at a charity event in Cork and had a laugh about their first encounter. Harnan is a farmer and was the only player living full-time off the land on the Meath team of the time.

“There was a rep from the company in with my local vet and we were in an All-Ireland semi-final at the time, it was ’87,” he recalls. “They were looking to do some kind of promo or commercial on television and they were looking for a farmer. John Fenton was the hurler. He scored this magical goal, a ground strike, and he would have been the star. I would only have been an extra in that film.”

What persuaded you to do it? “I’ll tell you what it wasn’t anyway, it wasn’t money. I can’t speak for John Fenton but I didn’t come out of it any richer. I might have got some of the product I was endorsing. I don’t know what I got [payment] but it was minimal. I actually don’t know why I did it. But I did it.”

But it was a new experience, a curiosity. “When the commercial came out I was wondering what they were doing all day. They left a good bit of it on the floor, I think. I didn’t have to do much anyway. Look smart and wave a flag. I don’t actually think they knew what they were doing as a final product, I think they were going to shoot and then go off and probably put it together and try and make something out of it. I don’t think they came with a clear plan.”

Did it run for long?

“Too f*****g long.”

And his first sighting of the ad on television? “You’d be sort of looking for curtains to hide behind.”

Naturally the slagging from his Meath teammates was merciless. But saying that he had regrets would be stretching it. “Look it, there was no-one pulling teeth or pulling hairs off me or anything like that. It was something I did. Move on, that’s it. There was very little out of it for me.

“It would be the eagle eye that’d spot me. John Fenton would have been endorsing the product and I’d have waved the flags. It could have been any Joe Soap at all. I think it’s still out there, I am not looking out for it!”

In the days before the GPA and more formal contracts, players were less expectant and less prepared. If Tony Doran was doing the same ad today, with all the related radio, launches and print advertising elements, Mick O’Keeffe says he could command a fee of €20,000 or over depending on the duration. “Now we are comparing apples and oranges,” O’Keeffe admits, “but you are giving your own identity and personal brand to that product.”

​Modern players, of course, are better advised and more aware of their potential value. They are also likely to be more thoughtful in making choices. O’Keeffe offers the example of a Dublin footballer who won several All-Ireland medals that refused a food outlet endorsement because it didn’t align with his own standards.

“He actually said to me: ‘Do you know what? This doesn’t fit with me as I’m into fitness and healthy lifestyle’ — and he turned away a nice offer. And I thought, you know what, that is someone who is smart. You might do one but if you take one photo, that photo lives forever and that one video lives forever; it’s not like back in the day. So you need to be careful who you go with.”

Joe Cooney wasn’t fussy when he agreed to take part in a tv ad for Chan Broad Spec fluke and worm drench for sheep and cattle, arranged through Michael Burke, a local businessman and member of the Galway supporters club. They did the shoot in Loughrea.

“I had to dose an animal, more or less pretend,” says Cooney, one of Galway’s greatest ever hurlers and a farmer by occupation. “I could pick up whatever dosing stuff I needed, that was it,” he said of the perks.

“I didn’t watch it too often anyway,” he says of the advert when it appeared. “You’d prefer looking at someone else rather than yourself. I don’t think it ran for too long.”

Cooney was quiet and retiring by nature, but he had the name that could help sell the product. His modern counterpart would make a bigger killing. But the big money now is still confined to a small number of top players. In the time since Doran and the others were taking those first steps, the GAA has embraced jersey sponsorship, major competition sponsorship and venue naming rights, and gradually started to look more benignly on player endorsements, even with the amateur candle still lighting in the window.

​“I think the GAA in the last ten years have been really enlightened on this and very supportive of their sponsors and their players to get as much out of the game as they can,” says O’Keeffe. “I think there is a big perception that the GAA don’t want fellas doing stuff. In fact I would say the opposite is the case.

“The more GAA players on billboards and on tv ads, the better for the GAA. It is good for the players because it rewards them financially but also it takes any sting out of the conversation that players are getting a raw deal. I would say the GAA is hugely supportive. They want as many players to do as many campaigns as possible. It is publicity-generating.”

The friction between the Kerry football team and the GAA over sponsorship deals in the late 1970s and 1980s was emblematic of a growing consciousness of commercial values among players. Those GAA players who first stepped into televisions commercials were breaking new ground too for others to follow.

“I did get a few bob for it but it was minuscule,” says Fenton of the Cepravin ad. “Actually the ad was launched in the GAA club in Midleton and the club got £1,000 on the night. I said I wanted the club to benefit from it. I think we got sliotars as well.”

And there were the dressing room critics and wisecracks to endure of course. “You know, what would you know about Cepravin? How many cows have you? All this kind of stuff. The usual slagging.

“With the GPA and that I think it would be a different situation now but, look, we enjoyed the experience. It was a different experience. We had a bit of crack. We’d a day out. It was a professional film crew on site, they had catering on site and everything, so it gave us an insight into how things are made. Like the 30 seconds it was on, it took us maybe eight hours to film it. It gave you an interesting insight into how these things were made. It was an education and a bit of fun. That’s the way we looked on it.”