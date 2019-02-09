Kilkenny club Thomastown GAA are reeling this morning after extensive damage was done to their facilities by vandals.

'You just can't legislate for stupid people' - GAA club condemn 'brainless thugs' after senseless act of vandalism

Members of the club's hurling team arrived at the pitch yesterday evening to discover a jeep on the grounds and evidence that there had been joyriding taking place there.

A group of individuals fled the scene in the jeep. A bank card, believed to belong to one of the assailants was discovered at the scene, and the jeep has since been located.

A juvenile goals was damaged and remedial work will be needed on the pitch.

Club secretary Michael Walsh told Independent.ie: "We don't believe anyone from the locality was involved. We are all so proud of our facilities at Grennan. The pitch has been here for over 100 years, it's close to the river which means there is natural drainage and if you ask anyone in Kilkenny, it would be regarded as one of the best pitches in the county.

"We've received so many messages of goodwill this morning and we're very thankful.

"You just can't legislate for stupid people."

We had unwelcome visitors to grennan last night. All the selfless work that goes into maintaining the place, undone in no time by brainless thugs. Posted by Thomastown GAA Club on Saturday, February 9, 2019

Online Editors