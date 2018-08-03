Brian Cody would “do summersaults” before he’d hire Niall Breslin to help out his Kilkenny hurlers.

Brian Cody would “do summersaults” before he’d hire Niall Breslin to help out his Kilkenny hurlers.

'Would Brian Cody get in Bressie?' - Tom Carr not a fan of outside psychological consultants in the GAA

So reckons Tom Carr, reacting to the news that Tipperary had enlisted ‘Bressie’ - the musician, TV celebrity, former rugby player, one-time underage Westmeath footballer and mental health advocate - during their recent ill-fated Munster SHC campaign.

Carr is not a fan of using outside consultants to work on a team’s psychological preparation/lifestyle coach because belief, he maintains, must come from within.

“Lads, give me a break. Stop!” he implores. “You’re all clutching at straws.”

But surely you need to get inside a player’s head?

“That’s the manager’s job,” he responds. “He’s meant to be a man-manager. Now, of course you can bring people in from time to time who might add a bit or say something a bit differently.

“But if you think you’re bringing somebody in to sort your problems out, that’s not going to happen.

“It doesn’t happen in any sphere of life, in business or sport. You’ve got to sort them yourself.

“You might need a guy to talk to two or three players who you can’t get through to – and that’s fine. And good managers will put people in place where they can’t fill the gap themselves.”

But, he concludes, “would Brian Cody get in Bressie? Really and truly, would he?

“He’d do summersaults before he’d get in Bressie.

“And sorry, I’m not demeaning Bressie,” concludes Carr.

Online Editors