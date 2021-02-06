| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With secrecy the gospel of modern game, what can the GAA’s next generation learn from the faith of their fathers?

The inter-county experience of Burns, Hogan and Hegarty Snr. doesn’t always make things easier . . .

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty. Photo: Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Alone on a terrace at one end of the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, Jarlath Burns imagined he had made himself invisible.

With three sons - Jarly Óg, Fionnán and Conall - all on duty for Silverbridge in a county intermediate final, he’d followed a trusted, old instinct, seeking refuge in the safe space of his own company. There, at least, no outside voices could complicate the experience.

But Killeavy got the better of them that day and at home that night, Jarlath’s youngest daughter – Ellen – showed him a short video.

Most Watched

Privacy