With secrecy the gospel of modern game, what can the GAA’s next generation learn from the faith of their fathers?

Alone on a terrace at one end of the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, Jarlath Burns imagined he had made himself invisible.

With three sons - Jarly Óg, Fionnán and Conall - all on duty for Silverbridge in a county intermediate final, he’d followed a trusted, old instinct, seeking refuge in the safe space of his own company. There, at least, no outside voices could complicate the experience.

But Killeavy got the better of them that day and at home that night, Jarlath’s youngest daughter – Ellen – showed him a short video.

He is laughing as he tells the story now. “The first time I saw it, my reaction was ‘Who’s that f…..g imbecile?’” he remembers. “I’m secretary of the club, so I like to go away where nobody can see me. I had to look at the video about three times before I realised it was me. Couldn’t believe it.

“It was when we missed a great goal chance in the game. I kicked the crash-barrier about six times, then turned and kicked the wall!”

Burns is one of the GAA’s most admired and rational of men. A county footballer with Armagh for thirteen years, captaining them to the ’99 Ulster crown. Principal of St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook and a resolutely conciliatory voice even when the pull of sectarianism was notoriously trenchant in that part of the county.

A man who still played for his club at 48 and a candidate, last time out, for the GAA Presidency.

It’s hard to imagine anyone better equipped to compartmentalise the emotions of sport in a fulminating world. But family and place run deep in every one of us and, routinely, take even the sanest people outside reasonable behavioural mores.

Burns tells another story against himself. A minor game some years back against Crossmaglen and Jarly Óg dislocating a finger when soaring to catch a ball. Silverbridge were managed by Kevin Burns, Jarlath’s cousin.

“We were a point up, but had only sixteen players while Cross had about sixteen subs! So Kevin goes in to Jarly Óg and I know exactly what he’s going to do. Now Kevin’s a joiner, he has no medical experience, but he’s going in to un-dislocate the finger.

“My wife, Suzanne, says to me ‘What’s he doing?’

“And I’m going ‘I don’t know!’

“Now I knew if this went wrong, that finger was going to be damaged forever. Kevin had never done this before, but I let him do it. And Jarly Óg played on. Now that’s the sort of highly irresponsible parenting that goes on. There’s just no excuse for it.

“But we won the match. Would I do it again? Tragically, yes!”

Today, Jarly Óg is – like his father before him – a senior Armagh footballer and, accordingly, immersed in a world of elite competition within strictly amateur parameters. But it is a world almost unrecognisable from its past too.

Ken Hogan won two hurling All-Irelands with Tipperary in ’89 and ’91, but recognises the environment through which his son, Brian, followed suit in 2019 wasn’t comparable to the landscape of that time.

Firstly, the modern county player exists in a kind of closed society from which communication with those outside the bubble remains purposefully restrained. But there comes a point in any father-son relationship too where, as Ken puts it, the son must “paddle his own canoe”.

He and Brian have always been close and Ken managed the Maynooth University team – coached by another son, Cian – on which Brian starred from centre-back to win the Ryan Cup in February 2018. That was the year of Brian’s senior championship debut as Tipperary’s starting goalkeeper, his father’s old position.

In 2019, Brian was then named Allstar goalkeeper, thus emulating Ken’s award in 1987.

“He wouldn’t be telling me any hidden secrets of what’s going on inside” Ken says now of his son’s involvement in that senior Tipp environment. “No more than any other county player, he’d be very loyal to management, so he’s very coy about what goes on in there.”

As father of the county goalkeeper, Ken volunteered to vacate his role as a co-commentator with Tipp FM but is glad now that he was persuaded not to. He has found the radio work almost calming in the way it prevents him from becoming pre-occupied with one player as distinct from thirty.

In other words, camped in a press box with microphone in hand comes easier on Tipp’s big hurling days than sitting in the stand with wife, Joan. But Ken has been juggling co-commentary duties with another former county man, James Woodlock. Accordingly, with the Covid restrictions of last season, the only 2020 Championship game he was able to attend in the flesh was Tipp’s All-Ireland qualifier victory over Cork at the Gaelic Grounds.

For the defeats by Limerick and Galway, he was watching on TV at home in Lorrha.

“It’s tougher altogether when you’re watching as just a supporter, because it’s impossible not to be pre-occupied in those circumstances. Because I’d end up playing every ball with Brian. Every puck-out, every save.

“So I found it very tough, very frustrating at home watching it on the telly. Way harder even than if I had been at the matches.

“The girls were watching on a television in the sitting-room, we were watching it outside in the kitchen. And then we’d be going from one television to the other, as if it made any difference! You just felt you needed to get up and move. Almost look at it from a different perspective.

“Joan is pretty good. She’s more rational I suppose about it. She actually gets involved in the game, shouting and encouraging. I tend to stay quiet. I don’t shout, I don’t get involved. In a sense, I’m bottling up my feelings, bottling up my frustrations.

“And when the game is over, Joan won’t carry the burden of a defeat probably as much as I would. Which is good for her.”

Ger Hegarty, a charismatic centre-back with Limerick hurlers through the 80s and 90s, is father of current Hurler of the Year front-runner, Gearóid. Much of his experience rhymes with Hogan’s, though Hegarty has actively worked on rinsing as much emotion as he can out of once again having an intimate interest in Limerick’s big days.

“I’m actually a good spectator” he says “because I’m able to remove myself from the instinct to puck every ball. I try not to get too immersed in it. I would probably have got more worked up for Limerick matches before Gearóid got involved to be honest. But the longer you are away from it, I think the more capable you are of dealing with it.

“Maybe if Gearóid had come on the scene shortly after I’d exited….you’re still kind of in that bubble, the adrenaline is still there. But it’s gone from me now. Like Gearóid’s mother can barely watch, she nearly has to leave the room.

“But I can go to a Championship game or National League game – and I include the 2018 All-Ireland final in this, even with the massive emotion that was in Croke Park that day before the match, during it and after it - and I’m able to enjoy it. Because I actively try to separate myself from the emotion.”

Jarlath Burns believes that mothers, generally, find it tougher.

When Jarly Óg was taken away in an ambulance having fallen ill towards the end of a 2019 Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan, Suzanne was – he says - “in an awful state”. Jarly Óg had taken an accidental blow to the head at the start of extra-time one week earlier and maybe the human thing was to trace a connection.

But his father recognised a less sinister explanation.

“When you’re in your first year” he suggests “you’ll do stuff that you look back on, wondering ‘Why did I do that? That was very stupid!’ Jarly Og took too many of those energy sachets. I was watching him and he had about three of them in the parade alone, obviously thinking that they were going to give him incredible energy.

“All they did was dehydrate him!”

Survival, Burns acknowledges, comes from being educated by such mistakes but, maybe even more crucially, developing a thick skin.

Heading into his final year as a county man (’99), a bout of pneumonia had Jarlath considering retirement. Three stalwarts of the Armagh squad – Neil Smyth, Martin Toye and Martin McQuillan – had all stepped away after a National League semi-final loss to Dublin and many thought Burns would be well advised to follow.

When Armagh fell behind to two early Donegal goals in an Ulster quarter-final, Suzanne was sitting alongside Jarlath’s brother, Jerome, in the Ballybofey stand.

After the first goal, a man sitting next to them spat out his contention that “That was Jarlath Burns’s fault!”

After the second, Armagh now seven points adrift, he doubled down. “Burns didn’t follow his man back!”

Incensed, Jerome made his feelings (and identity) clear before Armagh rallied – Jarlath ultimately named Man of the Match - to rescue a replay they would win one week later in Clones. As they left their seats that day, Jerome received a profuse apology.

“Listen we’re all guilty of it” Jarlath says, laughing again now. “It doesn’t mean to say that we dislike the fella we’re giving out about but try and tell that to a mother. Like my own mother and father could never go and watch. One day my mother went to a Fermanagh match and I went over on an ankle. Had to be carried off.

“She thought the injury was spinal and never went again, she got such a fright.

“Anyway, that’s why I generally watch a game way, way away from everybody else if I can. Just so I don’t hear stuff. It’s a bit like here at work, I don’t go into the staff room. Why? Because the staff

room in our school has to be a place where people can give out about me in a safe space. I have to allow them that.

“Same with going to an Armagh game. I have to give people the space to give out about him or the team. I’m better not being around for that. You’ll always take it personally when it’s your own.”

Ken Hogan says that Tipp’s disappointing 2020 made it more natural to have an end-of-year father-and-son chat with Brian than it might have felt after the All-Ireland winning campaign of 2019.

“It’d have been more about pushing things on, improving” he says. “Like he’s now going into his 24th year, he’s three years playing with the team. So it’d be a case of ‘What can you improve on?’

“After a disappointing year, if you just stay doing the same thing, you’re not going to improve. So he’d probably have encouraged more feedback this time than a year before. But he has a cool temperament too. He’s well able to look after himself.

“Like any parent, you’re just there in an encouraging role and to give a bit of feedback if he wants it. But other than that, he’s working under a management team far more in tune than I am with what’s going on.”

A member of the Armagh Executive, Burns regularly encounters the easy assumption that – as the father of a player - he is privy to much of what goes on within Kieran McGeeney’s squad. But, as it happens, the truth is entirely different.

Jarly Óg wasn’t named to start any of their fixtures in the resumed 2020 National League or either of the Ulster Championship games against Derry and Donegal. At home, if asked, he’d reply simply ‘No, I’m not on!’

Yet, he started every one of those games.

“Sometimes at a county executive meeting, someone might ask me ‘Well, what’s Jarly Óg saying about this?’” says Jarlath, chuckling. “And the truth is, he’d be saying absolutely nothing.

“I was probably the same when I was there but, whatever they’re teaching young lads on county teams today, they are saying nothing about what goes on.

“A typical conversation in our house would be:

‘How was training?’

‘Alright!’

‘Did he say anything?’

‘No!’

‘Who’s gonna be on Sunday?’

‘Don’t know!’

“You could be 100% sure he’d tell you nothing!”. The experiences of Hogan and Hegarty, they confirm, are pretty much identical. In the modern inter-county world, secrecy has become gospel.

Even towards the fathers who’ve climbed that hill before.