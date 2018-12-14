Tipperary, under the returning Liam Sheedy as manager, were worthy winners over All Ireland champions Limerick in a hard fought Munster League game at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary, under the returning Liam Sheedy as manager, were worthy winners over All Ireland champions Limerick in a hard fought Munster League game at the Gaelic Grounds.

Winning return for Liam Sheedy as Tipperary beat All Ireland champs Limerick in Munster League

Seamus Callinan, troubled with a back injury for much of the year, bounced back in style for Tipperary and he scored 2-7 and his off load created a goal for Mark Kehoe.

Sheedy used a blend of youth and experience and must have been happy with the outcome.

Mexico bound Limerick started with eight of their championship winning side and they battled bravely and indeed might have had a late goal but for a superb save by Brian Hogan in the Tipperary goal.

James Barry, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher gave best assistabce to Callinan while Limerick had good performances by Sean Finn, Paddy O’Loughlin, Barry O’Connell and Aaron Gillane who once again top scored for his side.

Tipperary afforded the champions the traditional guard of honour but within 50 seconds of the throw-in the visitors went in front with a penalty superbly struck low by Callinan.

Starting with eight of the side who bridged the 45 years barren spell in August Limerick hit back with points by Barry O’Connell, David Reidy and Colin Ryan to level.

Two frees by Callinan were matched by points from Aaron Gillane, free, and Reidy again .

Jason Forde had Tipperary back in front again but a superb point by Colin Ryan tied it up once again.

They were level twice more before Callinan struck a magnificent goal as he swept in from near the corner and the full forward then created the chance of newcomer Mark Kehoe to blast past Quaid.

Andrew La Touche Cosgrave had the last score of a half which produced many quality moments to leave Tipperary in front by 3-6 to 0-11.

Seamus Flanagan was sent in by Limerick boss John Kiely to replace Graeme Mulcahy after 29 minutes

Midway in the first half manager Sheedy made his first switch when he moved Ronan Maher to midfield with Michael Breen going to centre-forward.

Limerick badly needed to get a good second half start but within four minutes a Callinan pointed free and a goal by Patrick Maher had Tipperary back in control.

Tipperary led 4-9 to 0-12 when David Reidy scored splendid goal for the home side who had another very late on by Gillane.

Scorers: Tipperary: S Callinan 2-7 (1pen gl, 6f), M Kehoe, Patrick Maher 1-1 each, J Forde 0-2, R Maher 0-2, C English, D McCormack 0-1 each.

Limerick: A Gillane 1-7 (6 f), D Reidy 1-3, B O’Connell 0-3, C Ryan 0-3, A La Touche Cosgrave 0-1,

Limerick: N Quaid; W O’Meara, S Finn, D Morrissey; P O’Loughlin, D Hannon, A La Touche Cosgrave; C Lynch, C Ryan; G Hegarty, B O’Connell, D Reidy; A Gillane, G Mulcahy, P Ryan.

Subs: S Flanagan for Mulcahy (29), C Boylan for O’Connell (55), D Byrnes for Hannan (59), O O’Reilly for P Ryan (58).

Tipperary: B Hogan; S O’Brien, J Barry, D Maher; B Heffernan, S Kenndy, T Fox; M O’Brien, W Connors; C English, R Maher, D McCormack; J Forde, S Callinan, M Kehoe.

Subs: Patrick Maher for Kehoe (h-t), J O’Dwyer for O’brien 48), Morris for Breen (49), J Cahill for Connors (63), M McCarthy for Forde (65)

Referee Rory McGann, Clare.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors