| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Will Galway bate Mayo? Not if they have Willie Joe

The blood-soaked Mayo hero who brought his own Shroud of Turin to Croker

Willie Joe Padden in action for Mayo against Tyrone in the 1989 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Willie Joe Padden in action for Mayo against Tyrone in the 1989 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Willie Joe Padden in action for Mayo against Tyrone in the 1989 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Willie Joe Padden in action for Mayo against Tyrone in the 1989 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Things you may know about Willie Joe Padden: He’s a two-time All-Star, a bona fide Mayo legend, possessor of a famously prodigious leap, his name was immortalised in song by the Saw Doctors, while his son Billy Joe also went on to wear the green-and-red.

Things you may not know about Willie Joe: He played minor and senior for Mayo in the same year, he twice played in Elland Road, he was banned for six months on foot of playing illegally in Leeds, his blood-spattered attire was once likened to the Shroud of Turin, while his last game of ‘county’ football was for London against – wait for it – Mayo!

Most Watched

Privacy