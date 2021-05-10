Will Galway bate Mayo? Not if they have Willie Joe

Things you may know about Willie Joe Padden: He’s a two-time All-Star, a bona fide Mayo legend, possessor of a famously prodigious leap, his name was immortalised in song by the Saw Doctors, while his son Billy Joe also went on to wear the green-and-red.

Things you may not know about Willie Joe: He played minor and senior for Mayo in the same year, he twice played in Elland Road, he was banned for six months on foot of playing illegally in Leeds, his blood-spattered attire was once likened to the Shroud of Turin, while his last game of ‘county’ football was for London against – wait for it – Mayo!

Where, oh where, to start? Perhaps at the very end, and that unusual sequel to a county career that spanned 16 years, from 1977 to 1993.

In ‘94 London GAA organised a double-whammy weekend of challenge matches in Ruislip: on April 30 the Exiles hosted Mayo who, 24 hours later, again featured against Cork.

By then Padden’s Mayo days were over; but he was still a huge draw on both sides of the Irish pond.

“I used to be over in London regularly, for fundraising for the London county board because they were in dire straits with money,” he recalls. “They asked me would I be a guest player for a game against Mayo so I said, ‘Sure no harm!’”

And there wasn’t – even if “one or two fellas, maybe they came to have a shot at me but it didn’t work out!”

Padden had trained with Jack O’Shea’s squad in the spring of ’93, in the hopes of being retained as a cameo option, but didn’t make the championship cut. “I was happy to go at the same time,” he stresses.

It was a different story in 1989. He was already a seasoned veteran of 30 but there was plenty of spring left in his legs, so much so that he won his second All-Star at midfield.

His heroism against Tyrone helped Mayo to their first final since Sam last visited the county in 1951. He shed blood for the cause – literally – even if the panacea located by Dr Frank Davey in his medical kit bag wouldn’t win many fashion awards.

“I’ve seen a picture of it,” Padden laughs, “a piece of my hair sticking up in the middle of my head!”

For a more poetic description, check out Seán Rice’s Connacht Tribune match report: “And Willie Joe was back in the fray with a new brand of headgear, blood streaming down his face onto his jersey which Castlebar’s Frank McDonald was later to shout, in the uplifting atmosphere of Mick Byrne’s hostelry, could become as sacred as the Shroud of Turin.”

*****

Now 62, Padden has spent the past 25 years living in Castlebar but he’s a son of Belmullet – or actually six miles further out on the peninsula, towards Ballyglass. This is the epitome of the Wild Atlantic Way, but it didn’t take the young Willie Joe too long to make his way in the world.

He spent three years on the Mayo minor team, and was captain when they lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Down in ’77. Later that autumn he made his National League debut, at 18, parachuted in to start against Cavan after a no-show.

That season he would tend to start at full-forward before moving out to midfield. They went all the way to the league final, where Dublin proved their nemesis. “I ended up marking Seán Doherty for the first half and Brian Mullins for the second half.”

Let’s call it a fast-track education.

Here’s the thing. Padden could mix it in the middle through a combination of natural strength and a physique hardened by outdoor work with the ESB, but he wasn’t the tallest – “just a little less than six feet,” he confirms, adding: “When you were only my size you needed to have something going for you – at least I could jump!”

That soaring leap became his trademark, his ’tache embellishing the image of Hollywood swashbuckler.

But there were few Oscars to begin with. In 1981 Mayo won Connacht for the first time in 12 years; the booby prize was a semi-final against a Kerry team steaming towards four-in-a-row. The underdogs made a game of it for 35 minutes but failed to even score in the second half, losing by 16. Did that set the team back?

“Well, it opened our eyes basically,” he clarifies, “to say if we’re going to be competing with the big fellas like Kerry and Dublin, then we have to change the whole thing. And in fairness, Liam O’Neill then came in and the whole training regime completely changed.”

Mayo made it back to Croker in 1985, for a two-match semi-final saga with the Dubs. In some ways, that was the catalyst – ever since, they have never been “out of the limelight” for any length of time. And yet the All-Ireland agony keeps mounting: 10 finals and counting.

Padden played in the first, against Cork in ’89. He rubbishes any inference that “hype” after a 38-year wait impacted on performance, stressing that John O’Mahony ran the tightest of ships. Far more quantifiable was the early injury to target man Jimmy Burke: the “biggest turning point”, perhaps even more so than Anthony Finnerty’s second goal chance, squandered having scored the first.

From ’85 to ’91, he reflects, “there was a window of opportunity, but I think ’86 (when they lost narrowly to Roscommon in a Connacht semi-final) was probably the biggest one.”

It was not to be, and after Mayo lost a turgid semi-final to Donegal in ’92, a player revolt culminated in the exit of manager Brian McDonald.

His career almost over, Padden had no active role in the coup; he had flown off to play football in Chicago after their championship exit.

“Look, I think we were accused of pushing cars,” he demurs. “That was only a bit of fun really that grew legs. I think it was one night they were training and the pitches were waterlogged . . . so fellas started messing in the car park because there was rakes of room.”

Finally, back to the start and some of those things you may or may not know about Willie Joe.

What did he make of that famous Hay Wrap lyric, Will Galway bate Mayo? . . . Not if they have Willie Joe, penned by the Saw Doctors? “Sure, it was a bit of craic really. I hope I made them some money!”

As for Elland Road, he played there twice with Mayo – against the Dubs in 1987 and Galway a year later.

Many moons before, he had spent a summer in Leeds, playing for Young Irelands while taking in the odd trip to Elland Road.

“I remember coming out of a Liverpool-Leeds game,” he says. “They had yellow and green double decker buses, and the next thing you’d have a shot of young fellas running out of the bus and the bus up on fire.”

It was during this sojourn that the young Padden ran into some trouble of his own.

“I had played club football here and I played for a club over there. Obviously we thought I’d be under the radar, nobody would take any notice, but somebody recognised me! So I ended up before the Mercy Committee in Croke Park after serving six months of a ban.”

And yes, he got off: a rare example of mercy for Mayo in Croker.