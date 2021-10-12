Wicklow incident gives us a timely reminder that spectre of violence is never far removed from GAA fields

“We cannot allow people to believe that they can behave differently than they would on the street just because they are wearing a jersey or a team tracksuit top or are attending a game.

“An act of violence is an act of violence regardless of where it takes place. The perpetrators of these incidents are not above the law.

“All of us involved in playing, supporting and administrating our games have a duty of care to protect the reputation of the games that we are involved in. Indiscipline compromises that reputation.”

These were the words of then GAA president John Horan in the October 2018 edition of the GAA newsletter in response to a series of incidents over the previous weeks from Kerry to Tyrone, Derry to Laois and Cork to Down.

They were an echo of what one of his predecessors, Nickey Brennan, had said during his presidency, going as far as convening a special Central Council meeting in June 2007 to hammer home the message for much less tolerance of indiscipline after a series of incidents in the months beforehand. Things had got that bad.

Such interventions from GAA presidents have been necessary from time to time to try and take heat out of some cycles of indiscipline.

On the back of one (serious it should be acknowledged) incident at a Wicklow U-15 game at the weekend, which the local county board is now investigating, it should not be portrayed as the GAA being back in the middle of another disciplinary crisis.

It’s not – the ratio of incidents to games played is minuscule.

Incidents of indiscipline on GAA fields across the country are not as prevalent as they have been, not because of any great cultural shift but more likely the prospect of being picked up on a camera phone and having those actions splashed across social media has acted as a natural deterrent.

But Wicklow is a reminder of how easily things get out of hand and how quickly the reputational damage borne by the Association in general for incidents like these can multiply. The involvement of supporters in a series of confrontational and some violent exchanges at that game between Carnew and Kilcoole always exacerbates a situation.

It’s one thing for players to engage in such confrontation but when supporters get involved it has the effect of pouring fuel to a fire.

In Meath, there are suggestions that a county player was struck by a supporter through the perimeter wire at a play-off game over the weekend, leaving the members of the club in question, naturally, deeply angered by it.

The fact that what happened in Wicklow was at an underage match compounds that situation even more.

While camera phones act as that deterrent, the GAA’s own internal penalties broadly don’t.

At central level there is a poor track record of making public sanctions around indiscipline, thus wasting an opportunity to highlight the work to tackle it and to serve as notice to others.

At a more local level, getting to the bottom of such incidents is routinely difficult.

Referees, especially at underage level, will often be operating in isolation, without those extra pairs of eyes that they can rely on. Evidence gathered on a camera phone, while capturing an incident quite graphically, is not admissible to any official investigation.

Clubs will be hesitant about furnishing information about some of their own, irrespective of how serious the transgressions are.

GAA investigating bodies are often caught between a rock and a hard place, unable to make a charge stick because of insufficient evidence. You can ‘know it’ but proving it is a different matter.

There is little or no culture of player, a supporter or even a club taking personal responsibility.

That the GAA has its own arbitration arm, the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), reflects a willingness to exhaust every avenue to avoid a sanction.

Resorting to fining clubs involved is meaningless to the perpetrators, while penalising teams with much stronger participation bans can be counter-effective.

But maybe it is the only route left open to investigating bodies to get the message of ‘zero tolerance’ across.