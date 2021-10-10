WICKLOW GAA are to investigate a melee that erupted at the end of an Under 15 football match yesterday.

This year’s county Under 15D final between Carnew and Kilcoole, played at Wicklow GAA’s Centre of Excellence at Ballinakill, was marred by an outbreak of violence involving both players and adult club members.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on WhatsApp and social media over the past 24 hours.

The flashpoint occurred at the end of the game when a Carnew player was sent off after the final whistle as players and mentors shook hands.

Footage of the subsequent moments shows a mix of players and adults from both clubs embroiled in physical confrontation.

Kilcoole won the game by 3-8 to 0-9 and after order was restored, were presented with the cup as players, mentors and spectators from both clubs mixed without further incident.

County board chairman Martin Fitzgerald declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Irish Independent, though he confirmed an investigation was now imminent and referred to an official statement from the board.

“Wicklow GAA are aware of reports of totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people at a game today,” it reads.

“Wicklow GAA strongly condemns all such behaviour, the CCC will be investigating the incident fully and strong disciplinary action taken.”

Officers from both clubs were unavailable for comment today.

The serious nature of the incident – and the fact that both Under 15s and adults were involved – are likely to force Wicklow in as prompt a fashion as possible.

In all such GAA disciplinary incidents, the initial stage of the investigation commences when a Competitions Control Committee (CCC) review the referee’s match report.

With officials’ reports submitted digitally, that is likely to happen early next week. Any potential suspension or fines are likely to hinge on what is contained in the document.

Philip Bracken from the Laragh GAA club was the game’s referee.