Wicklow GAA announce €1.5m five-year sponsorship deal

In attendance, from left, are executive chairperson of Beakonshaw Niall Molloy, Chairman of Wicklow GAA Martin Fitzgerald and Mark Elliott CTO of Beakonshaw at the announcement of the Wicklow GAA major sponsorship deal with the new Player Development Partners, Echelon Data Centres and Beakonshaw at The Glendalough Hotel in Glendalough, Wicklow. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wicklow GAA has been given a major shot in the arm with the news that they have secured major new funding after finalising the details of a €1.5m, five year sponsorship agreement with Echelon Data Centres and the home builder Beakonshaw.

Under the terms of the deal, Wicklow will receive €300,000 per year from the sponsorship which will be put towards increased coaching hours in school, the ongoing development of facilities at the county’s Centre of Excellence, the appointment of a High-Performance Director. amongst other things.

As part of the arrangement, the County Grounds in Aughrim will be named Echelon Park Aughrim while the Ballinakill facility will be rebranded as the Echelon Centre of Excellence.

Beakonshaw’s name and logo will appear on the sleeves of the Wicklow GAA senior team jerseys, and on the front of Wicklow juvenile team jerseys.

“Wicklow GAA has ambitious plans for our minor and senior teams,” Wicklow chairman Martin Fitzgerald said. “But success takes talent, dedication, and resources. We believe we have the talent and dedication; now, thanks to this sponsorship deal with Echelon Data Centres and Beakonshaw, we have the financial backing to make it happen.”