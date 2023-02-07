| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why the GAA needs to ditch Brexit-like fixation with calendar year and start leagues in November

Martin Breheny

Back to the future, anyone? Tomás Ó Sé of Kerry in action against Ciarán Whelan of Dublin during a National League match at Parnell Park in November 1999. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Back to the future, anyone? Tomás Ó Sé of Kerry in action against Ciarán Whelan of Dublin during a National League match at Parnell Park in November 1999. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile

Back to the future, anyone? Tomás Ó Sé of Kerry in action against Ciarán Whelan of Dublin during a National League match at Parnell Park in November 1999. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile

Back to the future, anyone? Tomás Ó Sé of Kerry in action against Ciarán Whelan of Dublin during a National League match at Parnell Park in November 1999. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile

Ridiculous. An absolute disgrace. An abuse of players. Strong words, powerfully delivered. That they were spoken by one of the highest-profile names in GAA piqued public interest.

So who is responsible for this awful scenario as portrayed by Colm O’Rourke last Sunday? Can we name and shame the miscreants who are responsible for such heinous activity, run them from the building and make instant amends for their shoddy work?

Most Watched

Privacy