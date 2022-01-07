| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why the Connacht Dome could be a game-changer for the GAA

Sean McGoldrick

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy is interviewed by RTÉ's Marty Morrissey at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy is interviewed by RTÉ's Marty Morrissey at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy is interviewed by RTÉ's Marty Morrissey at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy is interviewed by RTÉ's Marty Morrissey at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

IT takes about 20 minutes to drive from Knock Airport to the new Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

There is a symmetry about how close geographically these pieces of infrastructure are located. They represent the spirit of defiance which has kept the west of Ireland vibrant against all the odds.

Most Watched

Privacy