Westmeath forwards John Heslin and Ronan O’Toole had an excellent season, during which they scored a combined total of 6-91.

They were two of six Westmeath players chosen on the Tailteann Cup team, crowning a progressive year for the county. As Tailteann Cup winners, they are guaranteed a place in next year’s All-Ireland championship.

Neither Heslin nor O’Toole got All-Star nominations, no more than any other of the Tailteann Cup team. Limerick’s Cian Sheehan is the only nominee from outside the top two divisions. There’s no place for Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland and Daniel Flynn, both of whom had good years.

Hyland averaged 7.3 in the Irish Independent match ratings, while Flynn was on 7.1. Competition is fierce for the 45 nomination slots so there will always be disappointments. They cannot be avoided.

This brings us to Con O’Callaghan, whose name will be on the list when the selectors choose the team on Wednesday.

It’s unlikely he will be chosen but in my view he shouldn’t even be nominated. If I were picking an Irish team for an actual game, he would be one of the first selections. Indeed, if he had been fit to play against Kerry in the semi-final, Dublin would probably be All-Ireland champions now.

There’s no disputing O’Callaghan’s brilliance but he played only three games this year, all in the Leinster Championship. He scored a total of 2-13 against Wexford, Meath and Kildare. It’s impressive for three games but surely not enough to win an All-Star nomination.

How much did his reputation over previous seasons count? If this were his first season, would those three games earned him a nomination? Unlikely. Wexford were ranked 30th, Meath 12th and Kildare seventh on this year’s league table, so it’s not as if O’Callaghan was up against the best defences.

The argument for not nominating players from Divisions 3 and 4 is that most of their games are against fellow lower-ranked opposition. Wexford are very much in that category this year but obviously O’Callaghan got credit for his 1-6 haul in a game which Dublin won by 23 points.

Kevin Quinn scored 3-0 against Laois in the championship as part of a seasonal total of 7-12 (6-12 from play), but I doubt if his name featured in the All-Star discussions.

I’m no longer on the selection committee but was there long enough to know how the system works. The selectors work honestly and diligently to get the right selections but since there are no actual guidelines, everyone operates to their own criteria.

There’s a natural draw to the latter end of the championship, where big performances guarantee inclusion. That’s understandable up to a point but where does the line get drawn between season-long consistency and a sudden burst in the championship?

Should a player who has only three games – all in a sub-standard provincial campaign – get in ahead of a rival who did well consistently over 10 or more matches?

The problem is selectors only come together for nomination and team-selection meetings. Games in spring count for little as the focus zeroes in on the championship.

That has become even more pronounced with the increased number of games. It can only be counteracted by regular selector meetings throughout the season. O’Callaghan had banked no All-Star points heading into the championship, whereas lots of others across the four divisions were going nicely. A month later, he was deemed to be ahead of them.

The addition of a Tailteann Cup selection makes it all the more unlikely that lower-ranked counties will get an All-Star nomination.

The All-Star scheme remains an integral part of the GAA scene, but it needs tweaking. Continuous assessment meetings – preferably on a monthly basis from March – and clear criteria would be a positive step towards making it better and fairer for all players.

Waiting until the end of the season to have the first All-Star discussion does the scheme no service and needs to be changed.

Get strangers on the discipline case

With discipline issues very much on the agenda at present, one angle remains unexplored which could make a significant difference.

Overly lenient disciplinary bodies are a major contributor to the problem. There are numerous cases of guilty parties either getting off altogether on appeal, or having the punishment reduced.

That may be down to the fact that disciplinary bodies are made up of people from the counties where the incident occurs.

A logical response is for counties to exchange disciplinary committees. Thus, Limerick would deal with Clare,

Galway with Roscommon, Down with Armagh and so on. It would be much easier for outsiders to make the hard calls when it came to meting out punishment.

It’s difficult being on a disciplinary committee where you’re dealing with your own county.

Out-sourcing responsibility could be a major aid to getting greater consistency.

Restriction at U-20 is unfair on players

Met a prominent Limerick hurling man during the week. He had a question.

“When are you going to write that the U-20 championships are a farce? It’s not a proper event because not all the best U-20s are allowed to play. If they were, Limerick would be U-20 and senior hurling champions now,” he said.

He was referring to the rule which precludes U-20s who have played senior from lining out with the U-20 team.

Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill fell into that category this year and watched as his colleagues lost the final to Kilkenny by a point.

Earlier, Kilkenny beat Wexford and Galway by a point each in Leinster. Both Galway and Wexford were without senior players. It’s a rule that needs to be changed.

An U-20 championship where some counties aren’t at full strength is, as Martin Fogarty – former All-Ireland U-21-winning manager with Kilkenny – wrote on these pages last April, no more than “a glorified tournament”.