Why Kerry's Galvin gamble could pay off, my regrets for Keith Higgins, and the plight of Valentia Island GAA club

Pat Spillane

Paul Galvin pictured during his time as Wexford senior football manager. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

No matches, no training, padlocks on the gates of GAA grounds. Yet, unbelievably, there are no shortage of GAA topics to comment on.

This is an eclectic kind of column as the subjects include Paul Galvin, Zak Moradi, Michael Darragh Macauley, Keith Higgins, and the Valentia Island GAA club.

Paul Galvin is reported to be pondering an offer to become the new Kerry football coach. When I heard the story, I thought of Fr Dougal's immortal 'That’s mad Ted' line from the hit TV series.

