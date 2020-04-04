Why have football and hurling remained a cultural wasteland for our writers and artists?

In the first week in December, while RTÉ - and viewers and listeners nationwide - were still mourning the death of Gay Byrne, a tribute celebrating the 40th anniversary of the station's flagship TV sport programme, The Sunday Game, was greeted enthusiastically.

It was clear from many of the contributions, that people felt The Sunday Game had become much more than a mere sports programme, that it had become an authentic 'sound of summer' in Ireland.

But I fear that the original Gaelic games sound of summer - the voice of Michael O'Hehir has been largely forgotten. How well is he remembered, officially, and all over Ireland?

Yes he is honoured in Croke Park, in naming the media centre after him, but that is likely to escape the notice of all the spectators attending games there. But a group of important men (no women!) are commemorated very publicly for all to see: Michael Cusack, Maurice Davin, Frank Dineen, Luke O'Toole, Pádraig Ó Caoimh and Seán Ó Siocháin.

It's a pity. I believe that in the history of the GAA there is no name more revered and no sound more iconic than the voice of Michael O'Hehir.

It occurred to me watching the documentary that, apart from his live television commentary of the Séamus Darby goal, O'Hehir was not really a part of the programme.

Of course, he was never really comfortable doing television commentaries, stating the obvious over the pictures, which told their own story.

His legendary descriptive powers were magnificent and magical on live radio, especially his famous sayings: 'He's gone 10, 20, 30, 40 yards with the ball on his stick'; 'he bends, he lifts, he strikes'; 'this game is not over yet!'; 'there's a schemozzle in the parallelogram!'; and so many more.

At his funeral in 1996, Archbishop Dermot Clifford said that in the Ireland of the 20th century "two voices were unmistakable: Michael O'Hehir and John McCormack."

I don't know of any statues erected in his honour (Croke Park would be a natural home for such a monument) and I don't know of any road named in his honour in his native city, Dublin.

Nor has he been done justice in songs or poems, which perhaps isn't surprising as there isn't a strong connection between the central role played by Gaelic football and hurling in the life of Ireland down through the decades and the creative, artistically imaginative work of poets, singers, novelists or painters.

This is not an original point to make, but there is no Great Irish Novel about Gaelic games. Hurling is featured, to powerful effect, in one of Canon Patrick Sheehan's most acclaimed novels, Glenanaar, published in 1905, but it is only one part of the main theme.

John McGahern had an enduring grá for Gaelic football and wrote expertly and with great feeling about it, but not at length or in-depth.

In the Cyclops episode of Ulysses, a mean-spirited James Joyce based his character The Citizen on Michael Cusack. Placing him in Barney Kiernan's pub and speaking to his dog in Irish, he is presented to the reader as a narrow-minded Irish nationalist.

Samuel Beckett was a keen and highly accomplished cricketer at Portora Royal School, Enniskillen and at Trinity College, Dublin, and he played rugby, golf (mostly at Carrickmines GC) and tennis; he also enjoyed running, boxing, swimming, diving and cycling.

I can find no more than a one-word reference to Gaelic games in Beckett's writing: camogie is thrown into a list of various sports spat out in Lucky's long rambling speech in the most talked about play of the 20th century, Waiting for Godot.

The death of playwright Tom MacIntyre last October 30 prompted some reflections on the writer's early life as goalkeeper for the Cavan junior team (Ulster champions in 1957) and reportedly he also wore the No 1 jersey for the Cavan senior team.

Many years later he offered the opinion, to The Anglo-Celt newspaper, that he felt there was a gulf between the life of a footballer and that of a writer.

"Playing football was taking refuge in the collective. You were with the crowd, you were on the populated side of the street. The demand for the writer, the artist, is to be on the deserted side of the street, clear of the collective and with a far better view of what's going on."

MacIntyre named his 2001 play, The Gallant John-Joe, in honour of the legendary Cavan footballer John Joe O'Reilly, but it wasn't biographical.

In Brian Friel's great play Philadelphia, Here I Come! the character Ned brings sport into the script in a relatively short scene; we take it for granted it's Gaelic football because of the language used but it's not named.

One of John B Keane's best known plays, The Man From Clare, had Gaelic football as its main theme, but neither John B nor his equally distinguished Listowel neighbour Bryan McMahon featured Kerry's glorious All-Ireland tradition in their major writing for the stage.

Tom Murphy played at centre half-back for the Galway Vocational Schools football team in the early 1950s, but sport did not feature in his many plays for the Abbey Theatre and Galway's Druid Theatre.

Nor did it inspire four of Ireland's other leading playwrights, Brendan Behan, Frank McGuinness, Thomas Kilroy and Sebastian Barry, although in his secondary school years Kilroy was honoured with the captaincy of the St Kieran's, Kilkenny senior hurling team in 1952.

Ireland's most celebrated poets, WB Yeats, Patrick Kavanagh and Séamus Heaney, did not bring the competitive playing of the national sports into their poems.

Ironically, the Sligo county senior football team is often called - in true clíche style - The Yeats County in match reports but I think it's unlikely that Yeats saw Drumcliffe win the 1934 Sligo junior championship.

Kavanagh's main writing on the sport he played, football (goalkeeper for Inishkeen), was not in verse but in his famous 'Gut Yer Man' essay in the literary magazine Envoy.

He is also well remembered for saying, "No man can adequately describe Irish life who ignores the Gaelic Athletic Association, which is true in a way, for football runs women a hard race as a topic for conversation."

As a boy in rural Derry, Séamus Heaney played football for Castledawson, where he was born, and he did not switch his loyalty to Bellaghy after the family moved to the place where the renowned poet was laid to eternal rest in September 2013.

His poem 'Markings', ostensibly about boys marking out a field for a game of football and with four jackets for goalposts, is about much more than that.

If the GAA is really "a part of what we are" surely it should inspire songwriters and singers? Has it?

As Ireland marks the centenary of the War of Independence, one of the greatest songs it produced, 'The Boys of Barr na Sráide' (from a poem written by Sigerson Clifford), is considered to be one of the reasons why tourists visit the beautiful south-west Kerry town of Cahersiveen.

Are there any songs or poems celebrating the glorious sporting achievements of Jack O'Shea and Maurice Fitzgerald? They too are from Cahersiveen.