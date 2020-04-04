| 11.5°C Dublin

Why have football and hurling remained a cultural wasteland for our writers and artists?

Jim Carney


In the first week in December, while RTÉ - and viewers and listeners nationwide - were still mourning the death of Gay Byrne, a tribute celebrating the 40th anniversary of the station's flagship TV sport programme, The Sunday Game, was greeted enthusiastically.

It was clear from many of the contributions, that people felt The Sunday Game had become much more than a mere sports programme, that it had become an authentic 'sound of summer' in Ireland.

But I fear that the original Gaelic games sound of summer - the voice of Michael O'Hehir has been largely forgotten. How well is he remembered, officially, and all over Ireland?