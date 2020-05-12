| 7.9°C Dublin

Why a rights issue is stopping RTÉ from showing old GAA classic games

National broadcaster can only access archives from last three years for ‘The Sunday Game’

Colm Keys

RTÉ has been locked out of the vast majority of GAA archive footage that will be the core of most of the TV coverage of Gaelic games this summer in the absence of live action.

'The Sunday Game' launched its season on Sunday night with a look back at the 2018 All-Ireland hurling semi-final and replay between Galway and Clare and the 2017 All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo.

But the national broadcaster is restricted to showing highlights of matches that have been played within the current broadcasting rights agreement which has been in place since 2017 and continues until the end of 2021.