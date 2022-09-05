Who are the greatest All-Ireland champions of the last 50 years? Find out in our Champion of Champions series

Who were the best All-Ireland football and hurling champions over the last 50 years and how do the champions rank against each other? Our Champion of Champions series rates them all from 1972 up to the Kerry and Limerick sides that took the spoils this year.

In football, counties that won more than one title in a short space of time are classed as one unit, as are the Kerry team that dominated so much of the 1970s/’80s and Dublin’s super-squad since 2011.

In hurling, we’ve applied the same logic to Brian Cody’s Kilkenny of 2006 to 2015, who won eight of 10 All-Irelands in that time.

Obviously there were changes in the squad over that period but since they never went more than two years without a Liam MacCarthy, it’s impossible to separate them.

So over the last half a century, that amounts to 24 football teams that took Sam Maguire home, comprised of 12 once-off winners, seven two-time champions, two treble squads, one four-timer, plus the multiple winners from Kerry and Dublin. And with the smaller ball, there are 22 different squads who won Liam MacCarthy in that period.

