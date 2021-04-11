The concept of finishing with your strongest 15 had still not crystalised when Cyril Farrell told Noel Lane he would not be starting the 1988 All-Ireland hurling final. In Ballinasloe that night he moved over to the area of the pitch where Lane was pucking casually with other players, having come through a sprint test on his troubled hamstring only a short time earlier. From the high of knowing he was fit enough to play, the news that it had all been in vain hit him like a wrecking ball.

Being dropped for an All-Ireland final is the worst news of all for those whose names don’t come up in the selection roll call. But back then it was a bigger deal, more of a headline-maker. Now panels are more fluid and substitutions a key part of a team’s match strategy. It has become a 20-man game. In Lane’s time getting on the team was paramount. And for an All-Ireland final, that pertained more than ever.

Lane hasn’t been the worst case. By that stage he was 33 and he’d already played in six All-Ireland finals. The previous year he had not been a regular, coming on in the All-Ireland semi-final and final, scoring a goal in both games. But in ’88 he had been a starter, his form was holding up. He didn’t see the train coming.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he recalls. “I was flying it. I think starting Michael Coleman, who came on for me, was the right thing to do. But I think maybe I shouldn’t have been the guy to lose out. They probably took the injury into consideration as well and the fact that I had come on the year before and scored a goal — look it, having managed myself subsequently, I can see a number of variables and things they looked into.”

But philosophy was in short supply when the news was delivered by Farrell. “In fairness to him it was the right way to do it. Because if he did it in the dressing room I would have definitely clocked someone. Whoever was nearest to me, I don’t know, but I had time to cool down,” says Lane, who had scored 1-4 in the semi-final win over Offaly.





He appreciated Farrell informing him in advance and their relationship remains cordial all these years later. “I remember in the dressing room the usual thing, people asking about how many tickets they were getting and all this crack and I was just oblivious. I just wanted to get out of there. I went away to Loughrea, drank a couple of pints and went home and slept it off.”

The few pints helped “calm the nerves” and by the next day he had a clearer outlook. “'Twas part of the healing and the taking-in process. If I went straight home I would be whingeing to the wife. So I made sure they were gone to bed.

“I gathered my thoughts and said, ‘look it, this is not about Noel Lane, this is about Galway and about winning an All-Ireland’. It was a fairly ruthless decision, but at the same time it was in the interests of the team. As it turned out, we won and I came on and played an important part, but I suppose had we lost I do think it would have been a mistake because I really was going well. And from the very moment I got on I got involved in a positive way and brought a number of players around me into the game as well.”

At the next training session after the team was named he went to Farrell and told him that he accepted the decision and would be available if needed. In a tight and tense match with Tipperary, Lane was introduced after 43 minutes, the first sub, for Anthony Cunningham. His late goal sealed Galway’s win. All’s well that ends well.

After retirement, Lane took charge of the Galway senior team. Whenever he had to drop a player, he made sure to let them know in advance and the reasons why. “You have to treat people with respect, be firm but fair. It is the toughest part of management and needs to be well thought out.”

* * * * *

In the same week that Noel Lane was hearing he would not be starting the 1988 All-Ireland hurling final, a similar message was being delivered in Thurles where Tipperary had gathered for a training session under the management of Babs Keating. Their captain, Pa O’Neill, was having a dream year. The previous summer when Tipperary broke Cork’s stranglehold in Munster with a thrilling win in Killarney, O’Neill had watched the match from the terraces. He had never played minor or under 21 for the county but a year on he had already captained the senior team to the National League title and Munster championship.

The springboard was a first county title for his club Cappawhite and the now defunct rule that county champions could nominate the county team captain if they had a player on the team. O’Neill, brought into the panel at 25 after Cappawhite’s success, was the chosen one. But when Babs Keating called them in to name the team for the All-Ireland final in 1988, O’Neill was not on it.

Unlike in Lane’s case, there was no tip off. “It comes up regularly when you start talking about hurling and where you are from,” says O’Neill now. “Any county I go to — ‘Jesus, you are Pa O’Neill, you got dropped, I remember that’. You would hear all the story back again (laughs). Yeah, ah sure it was disappointing, it was very disappointing for both myself and the players. But we had a great roll that year, we won everything coming up to that.”

He had been taken off in the Munster final, replaced by a 19-year-old John Leahy, but was selected for the semi-final against Antrim. Being substituted in that game didn’t prepare him for the storm to follow. “Unfortunately, on the last hurdle it went haywire as the fella says. It was a pity. He could have left it alone, Babs Keating, but sure look. It has happened.”

The evening the team was called out is fresh in his memory. “We were over training the Wednesday night before we went to Dublin, we were just trotting around. He called us all into the middle of the field and called out the team and I wasn’t on it and a lot of players were looking at me. Then he said, ‘By the way, Nicky English will be captain on the day’. John Kennedy was the first man to come over to me and he said, ‘What is he at?’ He was so disappointed, and a lot of them were. When the news went out it was mad at home — they were fit to kill Babs Keating anyway (laughs). Especially when it was coming so close to Sunday.”

Donie Nealon, a selector, approached him. “He just said he felt sorry for me, he kinda was consoling me. We did a few rounds of the field then and the boys were saying, ‘Don’t mind it, we will win it for you’. But sure what could they do? You can’t go against the manager.”

In Cappawhite there was fury and indignation. The club’s anger led to a meeting involving the county board and Keating in the days before the final where they sought to clear the air. The club was incensed that its right to nominate the captain had been sabotaged as they saw it. If they didn’t have a player on the team they reserved the right to nominate an alternative.

But the overwhelming emotion was devastation for the player, all the more with him being captain. Hard as it was they accepted that the management had the right to select the team as it saw fit. “Sure I got more cards here and post and letters, oh my God,” jokes O’Neill. “I remember going up to the match that Saturday morning, the good luck cards were still coming, I had a fist of them, I hadn’t room for them in the bag. You know, feeling sorry for me, and they were from every part of the country.”

O’Neill didn’t come on in the final, and never got to play for Tipperary again. He says he never had a conversation with Keating after that. The evening the news broke he headed back home to Cappawhite, where he lived with his parents. “They were fairly livid. Well my father would be worse. The mother wasn’t into it much but the father was like a divil. He was into the hurling in a big way.

“I had to tell him the good news (laughs), oh sure they knew the minute I came in the door, I was half crying. They knew there was something wrong. Jerry Creedon, who was manager when we won the county championship, came down to me that night. He kind of calmed things down a bit.”

O’Neill didn’t see it coming and was already thinking of his speech in the event of Tipp winning the All-Ireland. He admitted at the time that making a speech was more challenging than playing. “It was actually in my head,” he says. “I had Jerry Creedon in mind to make out the speech for me. Sure it didn’t happen anyway.

“Going out in Croke Park it would have been grand to lead them out, you know. Sitting on the sideline there looking in at it, it was very disappointing. A lot said that to me, ‘Were ye nearly better off beaten?’ No, I said, if we won it I would have an All-Ireland medal anyway.”

* * * * *

Tommy Ryan blazed a trail in the Ulster football championship, Donegal’s best attacking player in the summer of 1992. But after they laboured to an All-Ireland semi-final win over Mayo in a dreadful match, Ryan lost his place, in a tight 3-2 selectors’ vote, to Manus Boyle. The rest is history. Boyle, injured earlier in the season before recovering, delivered a performance fully justifying his inclusion in the final, scoring 0-9, four points from play. He finished up man of the match.

Ryan was lost in the shadow of that monumental triumph. Donegal used one sub that day, Barry Cunningham, and the player who was most instrumental in getting Donegal through Ulster minefield failed to see any of the All-Ireland final and never got the chance again. Other players have been dropped for All-Ireland finals and had a chance to redeem themselves. Ryan didn’t.

Ryan’s senior championship debut came in 1988, a year after he helped Donegal win the All-Ireland under 21 title. He played his last competitive match for Donegal in April, 1995. In the weeks leading up to the ’92 All-Ireland final he had an inkling that bad news was coming.

“It wasn’t a shock really,” he says. “Manus came on in the semi-final. We didn’t have a consistent free-taker from the left hand side of the field. So very early on after the All-Ireland semi-final, there were rumours in the press that Manus was going to play and I was not going to make it. It got out.

“And then, the way the selection system worked in Donegal, you’d have the like of Seamus Bonner, one of the selectors, Seamus is from Donegal town which has Four Masters and Joyce McMullan is the only man on the team from that area. I have no doubt that Seamus would have been punting for him, which is fine. That’s the way — welcome to the world. You had the two McHughs (Martin and James) in the half-forward line. Then inside you had Declan Bonner and then Tony Boyle and then the other position was between me and Manus.

“None of the rest of the forwards were going to be dropped. There was no way that Seamus Bonner would walk into Donegal town and face the music. And rightly so. Like, I can understand. Seamus Bonner was a great man, I got on very well with him.”

You had no clout? “Not at all. I have zero political clout. You had the county chairman Naul McCole (also a selector) and he had a bit of a say in it, he was from Tony’s club and a neighbour of Declan’s. If there was going to be a switch there was only one way it was going to be accommodated and I was going to be the one to lose out and that was just it.”

Ryan came from a small club near Letterkenny, Termon, which only a few years before was a junior outfit. Towards the end of the All-Ireland final Donegal were warming up Sylvester Maguire. “There was an incident that happened and there were a few words exchanged on the sideline, and then nobody got on.

“I did feel hard done by, especially having played a very good Ulster championship. There is plenty of politics in football. Maybe not as much now. But at the time there was a fair bit of politics involved. Every one of those mentors, I have nothing but the utmost respect for.”

Ryan got on with it and returned for county duty some weeks later in the National League. He feels not being picked for the following year’s Ulster final against Derry was a more illogical decision, one he says their manager Brian McEniff admitted later was a mistake. Donegal surrendered their provincial crown to Derry who went on to win the All-Ireland.

In 2009 John Joe Doherty, who was a late call-up for the ’92 final, took over as Donegal manager for two years. Ryan became one of his selectors. “At the end of the day there is nothing to be said,” says Ryan now. “It is a results business. When you come back down with the Sam Maguire in the bus there are no questions asked. The winning of the Sam Maguire superseded any other personal grievances.”

Fighting back after the big drop

●●

The late Weeshie Fogarty told the story of Gus Cremin, who in 1946 was dropped for the All-Ireland final replay against Roscommon. He was also team captain. Cremin came on in the replay and got a crucial score which helped Kerry to victory but felt aggrieved for many years afterwards.

Cremin, according to Fogarty’s account, held it against Dr Eamonn O’Sullivan (the team trainer) “because he felt he had no time for farmers or people like that”. Cremin did not join in the celebrations that night nor go home with the team the next day.



“He got on the train the following morning and came home on his own,” said Fogarty, speaking in 2009. “And he was back in his fields, tilling his crops, while the team was returning with the cup. And to this day he is very hurt about it.” Cremin died in 2014.

●●

More recently, Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke was dropped for the 2016 All-Ireland final, but brought on during the replay and finished the year an All Star.

●●

In 2009 Martin Comerford scored 2-4 in the Leinster hurling final and started all of Kilkenny’s games, but was left off for the All-Ireland final. He got a chance to make his mark when introduced against Tipperary, scoring the clinching second goal in a late Kilkenny revival.

●●

Back in 1976, John Horgan was dropped by Cork for the All-Ireland final against Wexford (“a hard old thing to happen to you,” as he later described it), but he came on and played an influential role in his side’s victory.

●●

Not so fortunate was Cork’s Joe Murphy in 1970. He played every minute of Cork’s games up to the final before being dropped and he failed to get on against Wexford. Denis Coughlan was dropped having played the semi-final, but didn’t play in the earlier matches.