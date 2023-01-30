You’d think, suggested Donegal’s new manager Paddy Carr after they had nicked a one-point win over Kerry, that Jack O’Connor would be ‘happy enough’ given how “a lot of decisions have gone his way over the last year or so”.

For context, Carr’s remark was light-hearted in its delivery and a little throwaway, perhaps guided by the ebullience such an outcome had triggered.

But Jack was not ‘happy enough’. He was not happy at all, in fact, that a first-half Donegal ‘point’ was allowed to stand when it appeared to have tracked wide as it lost momentum nearing one of the uprights.

On a squally, dark afternoon in Ballybofey, absolute clarity was difficult, but the score pulled the home side that bit closer, presenting Patrick McBrearty’s late kick as a winner and not as an equaliser.

Of course, there is no guarantee that if the point in question from debutant Caolan McGonagle was ruled wide that the game would have taken the course it did. But with the margins so fine, it made a difference.

Kerry may be reigning league and All-Ireland champions but were down 10 All-Ireland final starters and travelled to Ballybofey “behind the curve”, to quote O’Connor, as they balance catching up to speed on fitness with readiness for these games. But their manager still wasn’t prepared to concede an inch on the inches that were in dispute over a ball’s flight.

It mattered then because the league matters, full stop. Kerry will still be down those 10 players when Monaghan travel to Killarney next weekend, a game with the ‘must-win’ sign over both dressing-room doors already. Beyond that, Kerry’s next three games are against Mayo away, Armagh at home and Tyrone away. Nothing easy there.

Losing can have a corrosive effect and with little pause between league and championship ahead and an expanded championship through May and June, it’s a schedule that Kerry, as Munster champions, would not be used to.

There is little or no flexibility to switch on and off, not just for Kerry but for any football team.

If we equate previous inter-county seasons by time rather than fixtures, a championship that starts in just under 10 weeks is now what early to mid-March was, pre-split season. The frame of mind now in late January is much different than what it once was.

As intense as it is for Division 1 teams, their jeopardy is nothing like what it is for Division 2 football teams, especially those likely to be preoccupied with survival.

In that sense, Clare and Louth’s meeting in Ennis might well be among the league’s most impactful games. But you could say the same about Cork and Meath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Meath and Clare in Páirc Tailteann next week and Louth and Limerick in Ardee two weeks after that. Any number of games involving that pool of teams really.

Jeopardy is everywhere and so many games have real meaning, hence the palpable sense of enthusiasm last weekend for the return of the competition.

A scan of results gives an outline of just how healthy it is. A draw and one and two-point margins in three of the four Division 1 games, a late goal giving Roscommon a five-point win over Tyrone. That one-point win for Clare mirrored Dublin’s margin over Kildare, while Meath and Cork ebbed and flowed before Meath got daylight. Derry and Limerick in Owenbeg was the only outlier in the top two divisions.

The gaps were greater in the last two divisions, but still, two draws in Division 4, including London’s late goal to take a point in Wexford, illustrated the equality the divisional structures bring.

No doubt the championship format around which the current league was based in late 2021 won’t gather dust for too long.

The pitfalls for teams are everywhere now that the dividing line between Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup will, in all probability, come in between the sixth and seventh places in Division 2.

Listening to O’Connor last week talk about striking that balance between training hard and extracting results brought to mind what the Limerick hurling manager John Kiely said after their first-round Munster round-robin win over Cork last April.

Limerick had lost their opening three league games to Wexford, Galway and Cork before a draw with Clare and a win over Offaly preserved their Division 1A status.

Not that there was really any doubt. Offaly was always a ‘banker’ for them. Nor was there any jeopardy. And hence the same sense of anticipation among GAA supporters for the return of the Allianz Hurling League is not there.

Kiely outlined how the energy for ‘championship’ training in midweek could not always be replicated at the weekends for games.

“We did struggle to keep that energy flowing for the full week, every week, and at times we didn’t get the energy exerted out of the group as a whole on a Sunday. It was just the price we had to pay really,” explained Kiely.

Limerick’s ‘banker’ this time is not as certain, against Westmeath in round four, but still, one they can target to win and survive if that’s the route they want to take.

Yes, there will be interest to see who is back out at this stage of the season and what new players can make an impact. But cut and thrust, like we are seeing in Division 2 of the football, just won’t be nearly as prevalent.

In reality, it’s a lame hurling league, increasingly dwarfed by the scale of the provincial championships. But that’s not good for the game. Jeopardy is the lifeblood of any league competition. The top teams don’t have it, so they don’t pursue it with any great vigour.

Put it this way, there’ll hardly be too many perplexed expressions over a disputed score like that worn by O’Connor in Ballybofey, puzzled by the margins of a ball flight that could have bigger consequences.

Or embraces like those delivered by Colm O’Rourke and Seán Boylan to their Meath players on the field in Cork after a big opening-day result.

There are some 200 inter-county hurling games ahead between league and championship over the next six months but too few of real consequence.