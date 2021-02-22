| 5.7°C Dublin

What your county said - What will be the biggest challenge following the Covid-19 pandemic?

A complete guide of what your county said when asked the big question

"The biggest problem is the youth, because they are fed up. They are missing friends, that comradeship, some form of normality." That was the view of Louth chairman, and former manager of the county's senior footballers, Peter Fitzpatrick. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

ANTRIM (Ciarán McCavana): A lack of games and finances.

ARMAGH (Mickey Savage): The potential drop-off of people between [ages of] 17 and 20 – that will be a challenge to get those people back in. Like every other county, there’ll be financial challenges too, trying to keep sponsors on board, while Armagh have big plans for a centre of excellence.

CARLOW (Jim Bolger): Post-Covid, the biggest challenge will be as it was pre-Covid – ie finances/funding.

