What your county said: Question 1 - Should Dublin's central funding be reduced and redistributed?

What your county said

19 December 2020; Michael Darragh MacAuley of Dublin lifts the Sam Maguire Cup the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

ANTRIM (Ciarán McCavana)

Baile Átha Cliath is the capital, we should promote Gaelic games in our capital, put more funds in general into more coaches in all counties and cut down on administrative staff.

ARMAGH (Mickey Savage)

