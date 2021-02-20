What your county said: Question 1 - Should Dublin's central funding be reduced and redistributed?

ANTRIM (Ciarán McCavana)

Baile Átha Cliath is the capital, we should promote Gaelic games in our capital, put more funds in general into more coaches in all counties and cut down on administrative staff.

ARMAGH (Mickey Savage)

I don’t really think so. It’s up to every other county to try and arrange their finances. Here in my own county, we have some great sponsors and I know well we could probably utilise more. If Dublin are good at raising funds, why should the GAA as an organisation penalise them? I’m in favour of giving the other counties more money – don’t get me wrong there! – but not at Dublin’s expense.

CARLOW (Jim Bolger)

Right now, if we took a million euro from Dublin and divided it among the other counties would that make a difference? I doubt it. If you gave it all to one county would it make a difference?

Perhaps, but in reality, only if they had the systems in place to use it properly/wisely. Many counties need assistance with the commercial and marketing side of things as funding and finance are a constant issue.

Counties have to be adequately resourced and a more ‘fit for purpose’ split of central resources is a must if counties are to sustain our games. In addition, this would serve to take the pressure off our volunteers who are preoccupied with finances and fundraising, finding it difficult to even have the time to think strategically for the county.

Equalisation and means testing have been mentioned but back to the numbers again and where you have big numbers you also need big resources.

Splitting Dublin has also been bandied about. This I believe can never be imposed on Dublin GAA. However, if the numbers playing club football continue to increase and the standard maintains then a whole raft of top players may never get the opportunity to wear their county colours.

In time this may cause some unrest and at that juncture there may have to be a debate in relation to a better way to serve the player numbers however, any solution in this regard would have to come from within Dublin ie if it is to sustain.

CAVAN (Kieran Callaghan)

I’m a firm believer in volunteers getting out in the evening and upskilling. It’s not all about money. The GAA is built on volunteers and they have done a lot of work over many decades. With the population in Dublin some clubs have bigger catchment areas than some counties in Ireland. There is no doubt about it though, Dublin’s not going to be split up. It’s not going to happen. The rest have to up the ante, try to get to that level, to make sure the future players are in the best possible condition.

CORK (Marc Sheehan)

Given the population base in Dublin I don’t anticipate a reduction of funding in the capital city, each county must maximise their own commercial opportunities. To that end we are striving to maximise our commercial sponsorship in Cork and great strides are being made in that regard even in the current challenged economic climate. We welcomed new club championship sponsors on board for the 2020 campaign (Bons Secours Hospital and Co-Op Superstores) and signed a lucrative jersey sponsorship with Sports Direct recently. We can never underestimate the reach of our games and their commercial value.

DERRY (Stephen Barker)

Our development plan has been in place for a number of years with successive minor teams coming to the fore. To advance this strategy we intend to seek to increase the number of GPOs in the county operating a matched funding model. This is obviously dependent on central funding in the same way as other counties currently operate.

DONEGAL (Mick McGrath)

Certain counties do not have the same sponsorship opportunities as others. Coaching grants have not been distributed in a fair and equal manner. Outside county and internal county travelling for team training is an extremely costly disadvantage to western seaboard counties in comparison to highly populated counties.

DOWN (John Devaney)

This certainly needs to be considered. Again, it’s not about stripping Dublin of the advantages that they just happen to have over others. I acknowledge that Dublin has a much bigger playing population (we all have a lot to learn from how they have made the most of those advantages over the past 10-15 years), but we can’t simply distribute coaching and games and other funding in the same way as we have been. Dublin now set a high bar, and there is a wider expectation among others that we have to invest to match that. The GAA is still a collective (or at least we like to think so), and other counties are struggling. Dublin’s capacity to attract and generate sponsorship is naturally far greater than any other county, and that also has to be taken into account.

DUBLIN (Michael Seavers)

Dublin management committee await the definitive list of motions that will be discussed at Congress later this month and, until such time, I will not be in a position to disclose our views on any of the topics raised. I have my own thoughts on the motions but, as chairperson, I feel it would be inappropriate of me to comment on any of the questions you pose before members of management discuss them.

GALWAY (Pat Kearney)

Yes would be too simplistic an answer but I suppose after Covid, etc, all funding will have to be re-evaluated and prioritised. The ‘matching funds’ model in Dublin sees each GAA club pay 50pc of a coach’s salary, and something similar is required for all counties – but we need a different model for smaller rural-based clubs.

KERRY (Tim Murphy)

Every county board is financially challenged at present but a conversation around the costs of preparing inter-county teams vis-a-vis training, travel, overnights, etc. would be welcome.

KILDARE (Mick Gorman)

Expenditure on games development for any county is crucial and should never be neglected. As far as Dublin is concerned, perhaps the real question to be addressed is how central funding is used across all areas of Dublin city/county. For instance, might the clubs and schools of certain disadvantaged areas or places where participation is very low, be more deserving of a greater share of Dublin’s allocation of central funding? The city’s and county’s natural advantages in population and finances have been well-used by Dublin to attain their current dominant status. Dublin have set the bar for the rest of the counties. At the end of the day, the allocation and monitoring of central-funding for coaching and games development should be handled by the bodies best-informed to do so – ie the Leinster Council and/or Croke Park.

LAOIS (Peter O’Neill )

Dublin have massive funding opportunities at the moment so while that is the current case central funding should be looked at and provided where it is needed most. Dublin have done a brilliant job in their coaching structures and should be commended and copied where possible and nothing should be done that would undermine this progress.

LEITRIM (Enda Stenson)

It has to happen. Most clubs in Dublin have access to more finance to put into coaching and games development than a county like Leitrim or any of the smaller counties. That’s where it starts, coaching and games development.

I’d hate it to come across as anti-Dublin. It’s not anti-Dublin. But they don’t even have to think about walking 50 miles in January (Leitrim fundraiser that generated €100,000) to support their projects and finances. We have only two Games Development Administrators (GDAs). If we got at least double that they could get around all the underage clubs and schools on a more regular basis.

It’s only fair that all our underage players get the same level of coaching as anybody else. We have a very good plan for 10 years but it’s going to take funding and we’re not going to be able to go out and get that funding. Our clubs are some of the smallest units and could not support that (contribution) model. You’re just looking at a different scale.

LIMERICK (John Cregan)

I have no issue with the money that they got. They got it at a time when they were down on their luck. They are obviously able to complement it with commercial revenue.

LONGFORD (Albert Cooney)

The reason Dublin get large funding for coaching and games is because of the huge number of underage players in the county. If cuts are made to this area, it would be important that it does not have any effect for the future. When making cuts to other funding, ability to earn sponsorship should be the deciding factor. There are a number of counties, not only Dublin, who have been very successful raising large sums of money, yet they receive the same level of central funds as counties less successful. I would suggest a graded system based on history and levels of success raising funds. Less successful counties graded as disadvantaged, and extra supports directed to those counties with full accountability and proof of value for money each year.

In addition, all county teams should be restricted to certain criteria, such as size of training squad, number of management and backroom team and level of spend.

This system to be put in place by authorities and monitored rigidly, and stiff penalties applied where rules are broken. In doing so it might help to close the gap between the strong and weak, improve levels of entertainment from our national games.



LOUTH (Peter Fitzpatrick)

I wouldn’t like to be taking money away from Dublin. I think we should go away ourselves and look for more money, generate more sponsors and see can more money be generated by Croke Park for the purpose of coaching and games development when Covid is suppressed.

MAYO (Liam Moffatt)

The financial challenges of running county boards remains a significant task, accentuated by the impacts of Covid-19. Mayo GAA would welcome a thorough discussion of both the funding and operational costs experienced by all inter-county GAA units.

MEATH (John Kavanagh)

I think some of the clubs in Dublin have shown a capacity to generate substantial revenue through membership, and other means, which has facilitated their ability to employ more than one full-time GPOs (Games Promotion Officers) in their club. This would indicate that they are self-sufficient and have the capability to self-fund full-time personnel. The central funding has been in many ways successful, and has grown Gaelic games participation in the county exponentially. The plan has worked but I believe it is now time to redirect some of the funding and allocate it to counties not only in games development but also in areas of specific expertise, such as commercial, marketing, ddministration. Croke Park could use a shared service model across counties of similar size.

OFFALY (Michael Duignan)

Absolutely, I think there’s no doubt about it. I don’t know anybody that’s arguing about the investment in Dublin GAA when it was made but they don’t need it any longer as far as I’m concerned. They have a huge model there now, they have a huge ability to raise money for sponsorship and resources, they have way more staff than anyone else.

There’s clubs in Dublin, not all clubs – I know there are clubs struggling financially as well – doing really well. We lost our strength and conditioning coach, David Hare, he’s gone to a club in Dublin, St Jude’s, and that’s covered by the club and that’s the reality of where we are now.

ROSCOMMON (Brian Carroll)

First of all, I would say this can’t be seen as an anti-Dublin campaign. Dublin were struggling but got their act together, worked on coaching, got financial help and are now an extremely attractive brand which stimulates increased funding through sponsorship. They have worked hard to put proper structures in place. I believe funding for coaching and games should be reviewed on an annual basis with each county assessed each year on coaching and underage development. Where a county is struggling with coaching results, funding needs to be increased to assist the county and the more successful counties funding reduced. The successful counties would be in a better position to raise their own funding. Money isn’t everything when it comes to coaching; having the right structures and right people involved is worth more than money in most cases.

SLIGO (Seán Carroll)

​I’d look at it the other way around. I would have always believed sponsorship should be pooled or at least a proportion of it pooled and divided out among all counties. However, there’s no Dublin team to fund if there aren’t the other counties for them to compete against. I understand the logic behind the coaching and games funding and wouldn’t favour cutting it, but I’d support clubs outside Dublin (perhaps grouped in twos or threes) getting the chance to hire a

part-funded GPO like Dublin clubs can.

TIPPERARY (Joe Kennedy)

A greater level of funding for coaching and games development in other counties would obviously be welcome. But preferably not by robbing Peter to pay Paul. Dublin has a huge population. They have a massive number of players to cater for. It’s a delicate balance. Ideally, the GAA post-Covid will deliver funds for GDAs and coaches by raising more finance, rather than cutting any county’s share.

WESTMEATH (Frank Mescall)

It’s very important that we have a strong GAA in our capital city but, having said that, we do support a partial redistribution of Dublin’s games development funding to other counties. The East Leinster Project is being extended to counties like Westmeath, Offaly, Laois; we definitely support that, while not taking everything away from Dublin.

WEXFORD (Micheál Martin)

I believe to make the games development funding issue about one county is a mistake. First and foremost, I would emphasise that I believe that the Sport Ireland funding towards GAA games gevelopment is in need of a significant increase. Gaelic games are our national games and are designated within the primary school curriculum as requiring “particular consideration”. Therefore, the provision of coaching within our schools and communities should be a cornerstone of any sporting policy by government.

The overwhelming majority of games development funding has been provided by the GAA at central level. With the advent of the GPO scheme, clubs and counties have provided further funding. All of this is done with the primary aim of supporting schools and ensuring children are given the opportunity to play our games. We have complimented these coaching programmes with additional well-being initiatives which are hugely important in the current climate.

Before we have a conversation about reducing funding to any county, we should explore how we can increase funding to service the needs within each county. Wexford GAA in conjunction with our clubs, Wexford Co Council and Leinster GAA have invested heavily in coaching and games in the last three years. This has resulted in a significant increase in participation – as high as 200 per cent in some places.

As stated at the outset, player development is our number one priority, we will look to continue that investment in the coming years and will require significant support from central level to do so.

WICKLOW (Martin Fitzgerald)

No it’s up to every county to bring there standards up to Dublin level.

What is needed by the rest to help bridge the gap to Dublin football?

ANTRIM (Ciarán McCavana)

I don’t believe gap is that large, Baile Átha Cliath have won All-Irelands in replays and by the last kick of the game, take them small margin wins out and the have not dominated football in the past six years.

ARMAGH (Mickey Savage)

It’s just going to take that much more effort. Maybe they can put in more coaches and better coaches as well. People can say ‘money this’ and ‘money that’, but Dublin have got their act together. Whenever that happened, this problem was always going to arise, in my opinion. I would take my hat off to Dublin. From back around 2005, there was a lot of money pumped into them, no doubt, but it was put in the right places and they’re reaping the benefits of it. We can be jealous, but they’ve done the work.

We can all say give the other counties more money, but it’s all about how the money is spent. If it’s not put in the right places, it doesn’t make any difference.

CARLOW (Jim Bolger)

Answered in previous question.

CAVAN (Kieran Callaghan)

I don’t think the problem is finance. With Cavan last year, we had a lot of players working from home. And we have started a new initiative ‘work local, play local’. We have seen the benefits of fellas working locally and travel is really affecting other counties. A lot of people are living and working in Dublin, It’s up to every county to catch up. Cavan Gaels won eight titles in 11 years, everyone said it was never going to stop but it came to an end. This (Dublin dominance) will stop too, it will come to a natural end. As chairman, it’s for me to ensure the best facilities are in place for our players.

CORK (Marc Sheehan)

Dublin are at their peak at present – historically there have always been periods of dominance by various counties in both codes, the competitive nature of our games and pride in our county colours will drive us forward to compete and beat the standard-bearers on any given year. It comes down to a skills-based approach and refinement of our game-plans. Margins are thin between the major teams.

DERRY (Stephen Barker)

No answer.

DONEGAL (Mick McGrath)

Equality in coaching grants is needed. The same coaching structure are required in clubs and schools as in Dublin (ie full-time coach in every club area to service the club and the schools). Backroom teams and access to the latest sports technologies and expertise also need to be equalised.

DOWN (John Devaney)

Dublin’s success is a perfect storm – a brilliant team of players, quality coaching and management, strong and strategic leadership and administration, a huge population and pick compared to every other county, significant funding and investment, and more games at Croke Park than any other county. It is hard not to be envious, although one should acknowledge their excellence on and off the field. The truth is, it’s not their fault that they are where they are. However, I think it is lazy analysis to say that others have to simply pull their socks up and work harder to match Dublin. I don’t think the GAA can ignore their potential for dominance and the many combined factors in their favour, and do need to sit down and honestly try to address this (with Dublin also part of that conversation). There is no one solution and no easy solutions; and I don’t think splitting Dublin is a realistic option.

Funding and sponsorship probably needs to be regulated in a way that can benefit more counties in a way that can be seen to be more equitable. It should be about trying to create a more level playing field, and addressing the needs of other counties as opposed to simply stripping Dublin of their advantages. The GAA need to also consider ensuring that Dublin play more championship games outside of Croke Park.

DUBLIN (Michael Seavers)

GALWAY (Pat Kearney)

Coaching and development structures need to be adequately resourced, controlled and managed by each county. You can look at the criteria applied to inter-county player eligibility, allowing more flexibility around player transfers for a number of counties. The proposed ‘four regions of eight’ championship structure, with a more even spread of games, may help. Where required, counties should put a strategy and partnerships in place to deal specifically with urbanisation and changing living patterns in our communities.

KERRY (Tim Murphy)

From Kerry’s perspective our focus is to continue prudently providing the resources necessary to ensure our players develop to the highest possible level.

KILDARE (Mick Gorman)

Dublin, as the location of the nation’s capital, enjoys many natural advantages. The fact that the financial resources and memberships of a number of large Dublin clubs exceeds that of some counties illustrates just how wide the gap is. Nonetheless, I think it is important to keep in mind that the gap between Dublin football and ‘the rest’ is not the only gap that exists. Gaps exist between many counties, for complex and inter-related reasons, such as population demographics, finances, facilities, location, social and cultural issues. It is up to every county to develop its key structures to facilitate optimum levels of performance. This involves achieving sustainable improvements in coaching, commercial development, infrastructural facilities and increasing participation through the creation of a sense of identity and a strong county brand.

LAOIS (Peter O’Neill )

I believe a change in the coaching structures with Games Development Administrators going from county base to club base will help. Leinster are currently promoting this format to roll out from the East Coast pilot. It’s similar to Dublin structures.

LEITRIM (Enda Stenson)

In our case, you are not treating like with like. You don’t get players like Ciarán Kilkenny coming along so often. It doesn’t happen. Dublin have a great team but they have advantages way above others. Every one of their players are much less than an hour from their training pitch. There is no Leitrim player resident or working or being educated in the county at the moment. Three times a week you have to bring them all from Dublin or Galway or wherever. Look at the huge financial cost of that alone compared to Kildare, Meath or Dublin. Public transport isn’t there for Leitrim.

LIMERICK (John Cregan)

I don’t agree that there is a gap between Dublin and three or four other counties – Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone – but there is a gap in Leinster and it’s there on a constant basis and it seems to be getting wider rather than narrower. Dublin have won six in a row but drew two finals and won two by a point, we didn’t see teams imploding in finals. They have a great cycle of players.

LONGFORD (Albert Cooney)

As there are currently only about five to six counties at the moment, who have the resources and players to reach the level of Dublin are at, I think a graded/tiered competition structure is the only solution.Suggestions such as splitting Dublin in two would be unfair for a county that has reached supreme levels. The day will come when they will lose dominance for a period and it will be some other county that will fill that role. If we had the suggested graded system, it would be possible for the top seven-eight teams to reach the same level through extra funding and planning. If Dublin were to have their own home venue, and not play consistently in Croke Park, it certainly would help matters.

LOUTH (Peter Fitzpatrick)

I have nothing but admiration for Dublin. I still think other counties have to raise the bar first. There is more in them to do it. I’m sure there are counties in Leinster who think they can get up and compete with Dublin. In Louth, our goal is to get up to their level, get back up through the divisions under Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin. We’re starting at a very low base, we have a plan in place, the right people in charge, we’ve restructured our development squads, new management at minor and under-20 and our style of football will come from that. We’re probably 10 years behind Dublin. Our goal is to get up there and compete with the likes of Dublin.

MAYO (Liam Moffatt)

The Mayo County Board will continue to support its inter-county teams at all levels to retain its competitive stance and the ongoing development of our players.

MEATH (John Kavanagh)

I think every county is constantly looking at what they can do better. For Meath it is about investing

long-term in our underage teams and providing a better platform for those players coming out of minor and into under-20, this is not a

short-term fix. At a high-performance level, specific funding from Croke Park for sports science and elite performance expertise could help in the short term.

OFFALY (Michael Duignan)

From our point of view, the first thing you have to do is help yourself and make sure that you’re doing everything that you can within your own county to get your structures right and to be as competitive and successful as you can be in your own right before you get onto the inequalities, which I believe do exist at this stage. I firmly believe that you have to be doing everything right yourself before you start pointing the finger somewhere else and that’s what I would see as the challenge.

One of our challenges in Offaly is can we say that all our clubs are operating fully, all our schools are operating fully, that all the different areas that we’re looking at in our strategic plan are being implemented fully?

Until you get a handle on them and start doing them right, you can give out about Dublin and everybody else but you’re never going to get there or compete with them unless you’re doing things right. Then you have to have that belief and ambition in yourself as a county that we would have had in ourselves in our time, and it’s a long time ago.

Most counties are the same, you really have to look inwards first and then when you’ve done that, maybe instead of pointing the finger, you can close the fist and say we’re not going to accept this.

ROSCOMMON (Brian Carroll)

I think good coaching structures are absolutely crucial. This doesn’t have to involve big money. Every county needs to be given as much assistance as possible to improve their coaching structures and to upskill their club and county coaches. This process must begin at primary school level and get strong structures in place to help clubs and schools work closely together. It will be a slow-burner but if the groundwork goes in, it will improve all club players which will benefit all clubs and county teams.

SLIGO (Seán Carroll)

Dublin football is dominant at

All-Ireland senior football championship level. It isn’t at underage or club level, though clearly strong. There are a number of things counties can do to narrow the gap by learning from Dublin like improved coaching, improved management/backroom teams, more professional county board – club/youth structures etc but Dublin will still always have natural advantages (population/number of players at elite level, insignificant travel demands – hugely aids recovery, sleeping in your own bed night before big games, attractiveness of playing for a successful county etc) so it will be difficult to catch up on them as long as they’re doing everything right. I wouldn’t be at all in favour of punishing Dublin for their success – full credit to them for it in fact. I do think improvement of other counties should be an area of focus for the GAA though.

TIPPERARY (Joe Kennedy)

A better programme of fixtures, with a greater number of games, will improve mid and low ranking teams. And it’s up to every county to examine their own structures in terms of coaching and programme of games at underage and club level, to ensure their players are exposed to quality coaching and regular matches. It’s worth nothing that of the six All-Irelands Dublin have won since 2013, Mayo were only a point short on three occasions. Maybe the gap isn’t a big as people think.

WESTMEATH (Frank Mescall)

It’s very difficult at the minute to bridge the gap. Realistically we all have to keep working hard at it. This present Dublin team are an exceptional group, in their mentality and approach to the game. OK, they have the back-up and the population, but that’s not the whole story. I lived through the Kerry dominance, but their era came to an end too. If they decide to split Dublin in two or three or four, well and good – but I can’t see that happening for a long time.

WEXFORD (Micheál Martin)

It will not happen overnight, but I believe that the extension of the East Leinster scheme is an important step in helping counties develop structures and systems of player development. We are developing.

WICKLOW (Martin Fitzgerald)

More Games Promotion Officers and Games Development Administrators are needed in clubs in Wicklow.

Note: Waterford made contact but the chairman was not in a position to provide answers Clare, Tyrone, Monaghan, Fermanagh or Kilkenny did not respond.