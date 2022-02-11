Hurlers Stephen O’Keeffe of Ballygunner, Waterford, left, and Colin Fennelly of Ballyhale Shamrocks, pictured ahead of one of #TheToughest showdowns of the year, as the two sides go head-to-head in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Footballers Paul Devlin of Kilcoo, Down, left, and Dara Mullin of Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin, pictured ahead of one of #TheToughest showdowns of the year, as the two sides go head-to-head in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Current holders and Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Waterford's Ballygunner in the All-Ireland club hurling final on Saturday, followed by the football final between Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes and Kilcoo from County Down. Here’s all you need to know about the matches.

Where can I watch the matches and what time are they starting?

Throw-in at Croke Park is 3.00pm for the hurling with the football scheduled for 5.00pm.

TG4 are showing both games, with coverage starting at 2.35pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player with viewers outside of Ireland able to watch on the GAAGO service.

What’s at stake?

For Ballyhale, a win will make it three titles in a row with wins in 2019 and 2020 followed by last year’s championship cancellation due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,

Ballygunner are chasing their own piece of history as they seek a maiden Al-Ireland crown in their first SHC final.

Like Ballyhale, Kilcoo are also in successive finals and will hope to put the disappointment of 2020’s extra-time defeat to Corofin behind them, while Kilmacud are looking to regain the title they previously won in 1995 and 2009.

What are the teams?

We’ll bring you the teams here as soon as they’re named.

Where can I read more?

We have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

“If ever the phrase that ‘an ounce of breeding is worth a tonne of feeding’ is applicable, it’s here.”

Colm Keys has looked into the huge impact that family ties have had in the history of both clubs contesting the hurling final.

Read More

“Kilcoo’s reaction to a provincial final win tells us they are a serious team. Put another way, like all serious teams, they are uninterested in short-term reward. Quick-fix happiness is for losers.”

And after their Ulster final win a couple of weeks ago, Joe Brolly looked into what’s driving Kilcoo on.

Read More

What are the odds?

There’s little to call in the hurling with Ballyhale now slight favourites at 8/11 and Ballygunner Evens to loft the cup.

The football is slightly wider, showing Kilcoo clear favourites at 1/2 and Kilmacud priced at 6/4.

What’s the word from the camps?

Stephen O’Keefe (Ballygunnar)

“It would obviously be one of the most important days in the history of the club so far. I think with the way the club is going at the moment, in my opinion this is more a point in time – albeit a hugely important point in time.

“It certainly isn’t a case of once this game is over on Saturday it’s roll credits and that’s it for everybody.”

Read More

James O’Connor (Ballyhale)

“They’re used to being in the hot kitchen all of the time, they’re achievers. They want to do this, they want to make history and leave a legacy after them, that’s what they want to do.”

Read More

Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

“It’s not every opportunity you get to play in an All-Ireland final, never mind win one. We’re lucky we’re getting a second chance because second chances don’t come too often, especially on a quick turnaround as such.

“We just have to make the most out of the opportunity. I would like to think most of our boys would be obsessed in trying to achieve something we’ve always dreamed of.”

Read More

Robbie Brennan (Kilmacud Crokes)

“We will probably go in as underdogs and that’s not Kerry cute heroism or anything. But we will go up and have a right cut at it.”