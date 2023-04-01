| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What is the point of the GAA if we can’t give back to our own people?

Joe Brolly

Tipperary jerseys before the Dillon Quirke Foundation Hurling Challenge against Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tipperary jerseys before the Dillon Quirke Foundation Hurling Challenge against Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary jerseys before the Dillon Quirke Foundation Hurling Challenge against Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary jerseys before the Dillon Quirke Foundation Hurling Challenge against Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

We were in the clubhouse once after a game, supping a pint and my late father said to me, “Son, if it wasn’t for the GAA, we’d be savages like the English.”

On August 5, 2022, in the middle of a senior championship game against Kilruane McDonaghs at Semple Stadium, Dillon Quirke, the fresh-faced captain of Clonoulty collapsed. His father Dan, mother Hazel and sister Shannon ran to their boy as he lay dying on the pitch. The medics fought to save him. When his mother Hazel saw her beloved son’s fingers turning blue, she knew he was gone. She knew she would never see him again. For all those who loved Dillon, he will be forever young. Memories and photographs are all that is left.

Most Watched

Privacy