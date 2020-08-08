| 13.8°C Dublin

What drives me mad is how NPHET and the government are handling the Covid pandemic

Pat Spillane

A general view the Kildare GAA Hawkfield Centre Of Excellence in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

JUST when I thought I could get back to writing about the things I love most, Covid-19 reared its ugly head again.

I have accepted that the virus is here to stay. We just have to learn to live with it. But what drives me mad is how NPHET and the government are handling it.

I was beside with angry when it was announced that the Phase 4 reopening have been delayed.

