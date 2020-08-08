What drives me mad is how NPHET and the government are handling the Covid pandemic

JUST when I thought I could get back to writing about the things I love most, Covid-19 reared its ugly head again.

I have accepted that the virus is here to stay. We just have to learn to live with it. But what drives me mad is how NPHET and the government are handling it.

I was beside with angry when it was announced that the Phase 4 reopening have been delayed.

I was wearing three hats: my GAA background, my former role as a rural publican and the fact that my daughter is getting married later this year.

The decision not to allow 500 into GAA matches this side of the border makes no sense. In the Six Counties 400 can attend – and if there is no perimeter fencing, 250 are allowed. The limit down here, including players and officials, is 200.

Yet a couple of hundred people can wander around a shopping centre, where the chances of catching of virus are much greater than in an outdoor setting.

I don’t buy the reasons given by NPHET for not allowing the crowd limit to be increased. They alluded to fans travelling together in cars and congregating outside venues.

I would hazard a guess that there are 20 gates into Fitzgerald Stadium, for example. There is no reason why fans would have to congregate outside.

GAA fans are responsible people and they will follow whatever guidelines they are given.

In Northern Ireland multiples of 50 are allowed attend weddings depending on the size of the venue.

It is a common-sense approach, which is sadly lacking down here. My daughter was due to get married in June. She postponed the wedding until October.

Under current guidelines she will probably be allowed about 30 guests as there has to be 15 staff on duty in the hotel and this doesn’t include the photographer, videographer and members of the wedding band.

As for keeping rural bars closed I just get the feeling that the members of NPHET don’t understand how rural bars work. They’re being wrongly compared to super pubs in cities.

I could only imagine how the GAA communities across Kildare, Offaly and Laois felt on Friday when it was announced that all games were to cease at least for a fortnight.

Strangely enough the axe didn’t fall on Sunday's race meeting in the Curragh.

At least the government has recognised that the one-size-fits-all solution doesn’t work. But this is poor consolation to those living in the three counties – particularly the business community.

The maddening thing is that this was entirely predictable. Have we learned nothing from what happened in nursing homes during the height of the pandemic?

Likewise, there were early warning signs about the probability of the virus spreading in meat-processing plants and direct-provision centres. But they were ignored.

Now the majority are being punished for the sins of a few.