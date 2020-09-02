Wexford's dual mandate has Davy facing usual problems

There was a something of a furore when Wexford chiefs initially announced plans to split hurling and football seasons with many suggesting that the decision to commence with the small ball code was made at the behest of Model boss Davy Fitzgerald.

Some felt that the bulk of the county hurlers would sidestep club football action in order to build on last year's Leinster success and maximise the possibility of lifting All-Ireland SHC honours later this year.

Wexford chairman Derek Kent was quick to dismiss claims that structures were designed to favour the hurlers - as did Fitzgerald - and players have done their talking on the pitch in recent weeks with over 80 per cent of the hurling panel lining out in club football action.

Competitive

An analysis undertaken by 'The Enniscorthy Guardian' this week broke down the 34 players that saw competitive action for Wexford in 2020 between their seven Walsh Cup/National League games and showed that 28 are playing football with their clubs.

Liam Ryan is still out injured having missed Rapparees' Wexford SHC campaign with a broken foot, Ross Donohoe's Buffers Alley are yet to play while Shaun Murphy has not played football in recent seasons, so only three players have not played club football in their sole outings, namely Connal Flood, Andrew Shore and Cathal Dunbar.

Like all other inter-county managers, including his football counterpart Paul Galvin, Fitzgerald will have a juggling act on his hands when county training is officially permitted to return on September 14 - contrary to what some thought.

Irish Independent