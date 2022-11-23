Wexford vote to maintain split hurling/football club seasons

WEXFORD GAA is to persist with its own ‘split season’ policy of running off the club hurling championships first, followed by its football counterpart.

Clubs had been asked to submit proposals ahead of the November county committee meeting, held on Tuesday night.

Effectively it boiled down to a choice between the status quo (with the hurling season completed during the summer weeks) or else switching between both codes in alternate blocks, with all county finals then likely to be staged in October.

Following a detailed debate at last night’s meeting, club delegates opted for the former in what is understood to have been a “very tight” vote.

A Wexford GAA bulletin afterwards confirmed: “Following a vote of County Committee, there will be no change to either the championship competition format for 2023 nor the recommended calendar with Two 6’s remaining the clubs’ choice for the competition format with a recommended calendar of a split season with the hurling championship to be played first.”

Castletown Liam Mellows, who were crowned SFC champions in October, were among the clubs who had formally proposed sticking with the policy of running off the hurling season first, followed by football.

This scheduling has effectively been in place since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020. But after three years operating on this basis, a growing number of clubs had agitated for change - and this would seem to have been reflected in the closeness of last night’s vote.

The Leinster woes of Wexford’s last two senior hurling champions may have been a factor in calls for change. Last year Rapparees were dumped out of their province at the quarter-final stage by Clough-Ballacolla of Laois – ten weeks after winning the Wexford SHC final.

Then earlier this month, first-time Wexford winners Ferns lost narrowly to St Mullins. It was their first competitive outing in 13 weeks, albeit their Carlow opponents had gone 14 weeks since their county final.