Wexford post very strong financial surplus despite Covid-19 challenges

Wexford GAA has recorded a staggering €507,228 surplus for 2020, despite the pressure forced on county board finances across the country by Covid-19 restrictions. That's an increase on the €369,422 surplus recorded for 2019.

Lower gate receipts and Croke Park grants have significantly reduced income for most boards in a challenging financial year but Wexford are in such a strong position, they have been able to put €500,000 on deposit with Croke Park for future development work at the Ferns Centre of Excellence and Chadwicks Wexford Park.

A financial bulletin issued has outlined that a further deposit will be made next month.

Streaming of local championship games was beneficial in helping to offset the absence of crowds at most of their championship games while the Model County draw was only down two per cent, a return that allowed to board to continue making the repayments on Ferns.

Outgoing chairman Derek Kent, who has overseen a strong financial performance over the last four years, will step down at Monday's convention.

