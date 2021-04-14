Wexford GAA to step up security after vandalism attacks at St Patrick’s Park

Wexford GAA are to install CCTV cameras at St Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy after a number of vandalism attacks.

In a bulletin in the wake of a county management meeting, Wexford chiefs outlined how dressing rooms at the venue were broken into and the scoreboard hut was set on fire. Wexford anticipate that it will incur “significant cost” to repair the damage and have opted to install CCTV. They also noted that Gardai would step up patrols in the area.

“There is an ongoing problem with vandalism at St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, which will necessitate the installation of CCTV,” read a note from Wexford. “The dressing rooms were broken into, the windows were broken and the scoreboard hut was set on fire and badly damaged.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of these issues and is now visiting the pitch several times a day as part of its patrolling duties. There will be a significant cost to repair the damage.”

Wexford GAA also announced its intention to partner with the LGFA at their centre of excellence outside Ferns. However camogie chiefs look set to continue with their own project.

“An approach was made to both Camogie and LGFA regarding co-location of facilities at the Centre of Excellence. LGFA is keen to work with us so heads of agreement are being developed to cover cooperation on coaching, development and the COE. The Camogie Association have indicated that they intend to pursue their own pitch/clubhouse development. The long-term objective of developing a total of 7 pitches in the COE remains on track and, assuming agreement with LGFA, allocation of a floodlit pitch for ladies’ football is anticipated. A strong brand name for the COE is sought while discussions regarding a title sponsor are also taking place.”

Online Editors