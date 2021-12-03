Wexford GAA to report surplus in excess of €1m

Wexford GAA will report a surplus in excess of €1m to its annual convention on Monday week.

The fine detail of how the county amassed such a positive balance of income over expenditure will not be clear until clubs are provided with the accounts early next week but it comes on the back of a €507k surplus in 2020.

The surplus for 2021 resulted from the unique circumstances that Wexford GAA faced because of the pandemic," a bulletin from Wexford GAA's latest management committee meeting detailed.

As a consequence the meeting agreed to ringfence €1m in an infrastructural development fund for future projects in line with the county's strategic plan.

Among those projects is a €1.8m upgrade of Chadwicks Wexford Park that includes installation of floodlights, the extension of dressing rooms and referee facilities, upgrade to the car parking area and the installation of a pitch irrigation system.

"With the introduction of the county-club split season and the earlier start of provincial championships, floodlights are now a necessity to host games on Saturday evenings – games which bring a boost to our local economy, in particular, to the hospitality sector," the management committee bulletin outlined, stressing the need to work with neighbours in the vicinity of the ground on this development.

Further developments include the development of a 4G pitch and an upgrade of St Patrick's Park in Enniscorthy but further work on the centre of excellence in Ferns is likely to be delayed because of planning issues.

Management heard that the initial cost of these developments, around €5m, was likely to rise because of construction inflation.

Despite an absence of big gate receipt returns because of Covid restrictions and the majority of big local championship games falling outside the new financial year which ended on September 30, a number of other county boards have already recorded big surpluses, Kerry with €550,000, Mayo with €600,000, Cork with €328,000, though they fall into the red when Pairc Ui Chaoimh losses are incorporated, and Offaly with €197,000.