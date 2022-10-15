Wexford GAA issue 96-week ban for assault on referee

Wexford GAA have come down heavily on the club mentor involved in an assault on referee Michael Lannigan and an umpire following a Junior ‘A’ club football championship game – handing him the maximum suspension along with a ban from attending games on his home pitch.

The game involved St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island at the St Joseph’s home ground on Whiterock Road, which they lost by a single point. In a later relegation play-off they were subsequently relegated from Junior ‘A’ football.

Following the game the referee was assaulted along with an umpire which subsequently led to an investigation being carried out by the Wexford Central Competitions Control committee.

Following a full hearing, the committee imposed a 96-week ban on the St Joseph’s mentor, while they have also imposed a ban on the mentor attending home games.

The club, which had earlier imposed an indefinite ban on the mentor awaiting the outcome of the hearing, has also been hit with a €1,000 fine.

The St Joseph’s mentor involved in the incident, Glen McManus, in an interview in the Wexford People days following the game, apologised for his actions stating “my emotions got the better of me.”

McManus added: “I didn’t throw a punch or elbow him.”

In a separate incident in the county, a Naomh Éanna mentor received the maximum 96-week ban for an assault on referee Jimmy Heaney. The incident occurred at the end of their Junior ‘B’ hurling championship game with Na Fianna Clonard.

Meanwhile, former Déise defender James O’Connor, who led Ballyhale Shamrocks to the brink of All-Ireland club glory last February, is set to become the next Waterford minor hurling manager.