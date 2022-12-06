Wexford GAA clears surplus of over €650,000 for 2022 financial year

24 March 2018; A Wexford flag prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final match between Wexford and Galway at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wexford GAA has continued the trend of counties returning considerable surpluses with €652,119 left over for 2022.

Some €437,780 of that money has been put towards ongoing development work at Chadwicks Wexford Park which will begin to host floodlit matches from early next year.

Wexford again enjoyed huge commercial success €1,126,923 generated, €724,108 from sponsorship and fundraising. Local gate receipts were also buoyant at €831,157.

Overall income came in at €2,953,550 with expenditure at €2,104,743. When depreciation is stripped away Wexford have again been able to bank a healthy profit to go towards some of their developments.

In 2021, the county had a surplus of €828,317 while in 2020 it was around the €507k mark.

Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Meath are among the counties which have already served notice ahead of their conventions of successful years financially, putting some distance from the Covid-impacted years.

Some €92,035 was taken in from streaming local championship games but costs for the same product were recorded at €47,187.

Meanwhile Wexford are pressing ahead with a motion from their executive for the maximum suspension for an assault of a match official to be set at two years (730 days) and four years (1460) for a repeat infraction.

The executive will also be asking its county convention to support a motion that would set aside the prohibition of playing rules changes being discussed at Congress in years other that those divisible by five so that the Standing Committee on Playing Rules could bring forward proposals to simplify and streamline the rules of Gaelic football and hurling.