Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara signs two-year deal with AFL side Hawthorn

AFL club Hawthorn have confirmed the signing of former Westmeath minor Fionn O'Hara on a two-year international rookie contract.

O'Hara has been tracked by Hawthorn for a few years now and has also had an association with the Leinster rugby academy, a similar route to AFL that Conor Nash, now his Hawthorn colleague, took.

O'Hara is the fourth Irishman to sign for the Melbourne club, following Nash and Conor Glass who signed in 2016 and Ciaran Kilkenny who had a brief involvement in 2012 before returning to Dublin to embark on a stellar career with Dublin.

Hawthorn's National Recruitment and List Manager Mark McKenzie has hailed the player's skill and endurance as an attraction.

“Over the course of the time we’ve got to know him, we’ve found him to be a really high-level character with a great work ethic and a real understanding of professionalism, having had that experience in those elite pathways," said McKenzie.

“He has worked hard already to hone his AFL skills, so he’s already developed some strong kicking skills coupled with being a good decision maker with ball in hand as well.”

He is the second Irish player to sign AFL terms in recent weeks, following the former Fermanagh defender Ultan Kelm who has linked up with Freemantle.