Cork will surpass their longest spell without an All-Ireland hurling title if they don't claim the Liam McCarthy Cup this year but that's "irrelevant" to the current group of players, according to Rebel forward Shane Kingston.

Cork are currently 16 years without an All-Ireland hurling title, matching a stretch at the beginning of the last century (1903-1919) but another barren summer would put the second most successful hurling county into new territory.

"The stuff that has happened since then (2005) we couldn't control, only the last few years, but that turned out different. Every year you're looking to win an All-Ireland more so than a Munster title. Obviously, if you can pick up a Munster title along the way you're very happy to do so but stuff that happened 15, 20 years is irrelevant so we're not too concerned about it," said Kingston, speaking at the launch of sponsors Sports Direct's 'Born To Play' initiative.

Cork had a disappointing end to their recent Allianz league campaign but Kingston feels they got enough out of it, not least the avalanche of goals (18) that they scored in their five games.

"Over the last few years, we would be having score-offs with teams, just point after point. Obviously, we got a few goals this year so it was something different so it was great to see," he said.

"Previously, we probably would have just taken the handy point. We were lucky enough to get a few goals early enough in the league so it probably built a bit of confidence in the squad that if we take it on we can probably get a goal out of it rather than take the handy point."

Cork face Limerick in the first Munster semi-final next week and their record against them on John Kiely's managerial watch is as good as any other county.