'We're not looking for conflict' - John Horan addresses GAA statement to NPHET and hints counties could face Championship KO

The GAA will not be able to wait for counties impacted by Covid-19 who will have to "step aside" if a county "goes down," GAA president John Horan has indicated.

In an interview with RTE's 'This Week' programme, Horan said the time frame for the championship schedule, if it goes ahead, would be too narrow to cater for Covid-related postponements.

His remarks came as he confirmed that the GAA would borrow money to support struggling county boards and that conflict with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) was not on their agenda, despite a blunt statement during the week demanding an urgent meeting with the acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn seeking "empirical evidence" for the further compression of numbers at sporting events.

Horan said the Association was surprised by the further scaling back on numbers attending sporting fixtures and the statement was a call for evidence so that they could learn from it and implement more measures if required.

"Our membership was taken by surprise. It kind of undermined our confidence in our overall response to things with the announcement on Tuesday. We've been working very hard with our Covid committee to keep the operation going on the ground. We're not looking for conflict," he said.

"All we are actually looking for is the data on which the decisions were made. We would like to add that to the data we have been compiling with our Covid committee so we could inform ourselves to make better decisions on the ground and that we are not letting the side down in all of this.

"It has been said the statement was blunt. I have no question in regard to how Dr Ronan Glynn or NPHET are performing or doing their job. They are in a very challenging time, as are we. All we wanted was the data because we were surprised with the decision.

"We are not offering a criticism. People look at the statement and you can always interpret what is put in writing, but really the core of it was, could we get the data so we could be better informed.

"Part of the statement as well also alluded to that – we encouraged our members to continue to comply with public health guidelines."

Horan has personally written to Dr Glynn on Thursday last but so far the GAA has not received a response to their request for further information on the reported clusters around sporting activities that prompted the increased restrictions and has put all games behind closed doors for the next few weeks.

Looking to the championship, Horan cited Tipperary and Kilkenny being removed from the 1941 championship because of foot and mouth outbreaks.

"I think everybody getting involved in this will actually take on board and we will have protocols in place that if a county goes down, because of the narrow time frame in which we are running the competition, they will just have to step aside.

"There is an acceptance. If you go back to the 1940s, Tipperary and Kilkenny were removed from the All-Ireland championships for a very good reason, the foot and mouth, and people accepted that.

"It is going to be an unusual championship, and it will always be marked down if we do have winners, it was a championship in an unusual year."

Horan said there was a responsibility centrally in the GAA to financially support counties and that's why talks were underway with financial institutions to borrow money.

"We are actually going to go and borrow money to fund our boards because they are doing a great job on the ground and in communities but you can't add that extra pressure on to the volunteer officers to deliver knowing that there is a big pressure of finance coming in.

"We're engaging with financial institutions, we intend to borrow money and we intend to distribute that to keep the actual functioning of the organisation.

"We're confident that we will be able to borrow. As an organisation, we run our affairs well. We are a little bit hamstrung against the other two major field sports in the country. We don't have an actual body that can come in and help us out. We are very much reliant on the national operation in the county.

"Boards will need support and we are conscious that it is our responsibility centrally to help them on the ground," he said.

Horan felt the country will need live sport in the winter but admitted there were complexities attached to getting an inter-county championship under way.

"If we do it, we will be doing it safely. And there is a lot of challenges in doing that because we have to be sure that the players at inter-county level are happy to go and do it. That's why we did the club games first this year because we weren't using dressing-rooms, players could arrive locally and play their games in longer evenings. It involved 100 per cent of the membership and people didn't have far to travel.

"Inter-county is a little bit more complicated, there is the financial risk of doing it and we are going to have a serious look at it.

"We are hopeful and confident that finance is not going to stop the inter-county going ahead because the country needs it. We will have to engage with the GPA as well in the whole area of the comfort of our inter-county players.

"We are of the view that we should drive on and do it. The nation will need live sport on the TV at the weekends when we go through the long evenings of the winter and if we as an organisation can deliver that moral lift to the country, we won't be found wanting."

Online Editors