'We're going to be in that ground, beg, borrow or steal' - Louth GAA chairman on stadium plans

Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has insisted the county’s new stadium project will start in September.

With GAA infrastructure projects around the country set to grind to a halt as Croke Park looks to tighten its belt to help it ride out the financial mess created by the pandemic, Fitzpatrick insisted that the county was determined to get their planned €12m development off the ground towards the end of this year.

Louth acquired a 14 acre site in Dundalk in late 2018 and plan to fund the project with an even three way split between themselves, Croke Park and government funding.

And Fitzpatrick insisted the work will start using Louth’s own portion of the funds if required as part of a phased development.

“We promised the people of Louth, on September 2021, we will start building the stadium,” said the Louth TD. “And we're going to be in that ground, beg, borrow or steal. As I said, we'll have the guts of a million or €1.3m maybe at that stage and we're going to start with the actual pitch itself and the surrounding areas.

“But we will be fighting very hard with everybody else. It's like every(thing) else, if you don't make a start it'll never happen. For over 60 years, we've been promised a stadium in county Louth. I'm chairman of the county board and we've got a fantastic management committee there at the moment. We don't want to be like everybody else, coming in and promising.

“If we promise we'll do something, we will do it. As I said to you, we'll leave no stone unturned, we'll beg, borrow or steal. We're hoping that in the next 12 or 18 months that we will have our own stadium.”

And he insisted that despite the challenges, both government and Croke Park have made positive noises about funding the project.

“I spoke to (Larry) McCarthy, the president of the GAA there last week and they are 100pc behind us.

“It’s the only big infrastructure that’s going to be on the list for this year. Last year you had Meath, Kildare and Waterford and they got it.

"I was talking to Jack Chambers, the Minister for Sport, he was telling me, hoping for the end of the year that they applications should be in for large infrastructure and it’s very important that we get the full backing from Croke Park. We’ve got a commitment from Croke Park that we’ll be number one on the list going forward and I will hold Croke Park to that.”

These are exciting times for Louth, who will have three time All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte in charge of their footballers this season while Fitzpatrick was speaking at the launch of the county’s new strategic review which aims to target six areas in Primary and Post Primary School, Games Development, Academy and Player Pathway, PR/Communications, Finance and Fundraising and Infrastructure.

The county’s development officer Derek Crilly pointed out that the county should be performing better across all aspects of gaelic games.

“When you do look at it in simple terms, our football team is in Division 4, our hurling teams are competing at the lower levels, even our ladies football and camogie have been competing at a low level, so there is definitely room for improvement.”

Online Editors