Weep for Gaelic football – it is now firmly in the grip of robots

Mayo-Roscommon borefest highlighted what’s wrong with the modern game

'You have to protect the ball,' said Enda Smith, seen doing just that against Mayo in Sunday's boring Connacht SFC clash. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

ENDA SMITH was as clear-headed in his answer as he had been in a man-of-the-match performance.