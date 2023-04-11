Weep for Gaelic football – it is now firmly in the grip of robots
Mayo-Roscommon borefest highlighted what’s wrong with the modern game
Martin Breheny
ENDA SMITH was as clear-headed in his answer as he had been in a man-of-the-match performance.
