ENDA SMITH was as clear-headed in his answer as he had been in a man-of-the-match performance.

Responding to Damian Lawlor on the The Sunday Game on the key to Roscommon’s win over Mayo, he said it was about sticking to the system, especially retaining possession against the wind in the first half.

“Probably wasn’t pretty on the eye but it’s the way football has kinda gone. You have to protect the ball,” he said.

No argument with that. It’s very much the way football has gone, lured there by a depressing evolutionary process which has lowered entertainment levels.

Smith was excellent last Sunday, just as he has been so many times over the years. Still, he’s restricted by the demands of the modern game, which prioritise robotic systems and structures above all else.

He’s doing well because his natural talents make him adaptable but he would have thrived even more in a different era when the balance was tilted far more towards individual skill and personal contests than gym-generated athleticism.

From an entertainment viewpoint, the first half in Castlebar was beyond awful. The second half was only marginally better.

Monotonously long hand-passing sequences, with the ball frequently sent backwards and defensive banks jammed behind the 45-metre lines were the main sources of boredom. The first 20 minutes produced two points.

This didn’t involve lower-ranked teams but rather first and third in Division 1. Of course that scarcely matters anymore as the texture of all games at all levels is basically the same. And it sure ain’t pretty.

Let’s take two specific examples from last Sunday of why we should weep for where football has been dragged, starting with the minutes immediately after Stephen Coen’s shot cracked off the Roscommon crossbar early on.

Incidentally, the goal chance was created not by a slow, laborious build-up but by a diagonal ball which Aidan O’Shea flicked into Coen’s path. Route 1 should have yielded a goal. It didn’t – and here’s what happened.

Seven minutes, 15 seconds: Roscommon got possession.

Eleven minutes, 10 seconds: Their disciplined keep-ball routine ended with Diarmuid Murtagh’s hand-pass going wide.

Intervening three minutes, 55 seconds: Roscommon held possession, deploying 40 hand-passes and 13 kick-passes, most at short range and many between their ‘D’ and the half-way line. Of the 53 passes, 39 went backwards or sideways.

Is this what Gaelic football has become – a ball-retention exercise where there are few contests for possession? Massed forces closing down space and trying to force an error?

Now let’s examine Mayo’s not-so-finest minutes when they were trailing by two points past the hour mark.

Read More

Sixty-three minutes, 10 seconds: A Mayo kick-out.

Sixty-five minutes, 21 seconds: They lost possession about 25 metres from the Roscommon goal.

Intervening two minutes, 11 seconds: Mayo held on to the ball with 28 hand-passes and three kick-passes before getting stuck in Roscommon’s web and losing possession. They needed a score, yet didn’t even get a shot away.

Months of training, countless hours of tactical planning and the Division 1 champions couldn’t even finish a lengthy spell in possession with a shot at goal.

Yes, Roscommon were defending resolutely but surely some Mayo player should have tried a shot. There were a few times when the chance appeared on, albeit for a split second, but the safer option of a pass was taken.

Why? Are players afraid to have a go, in case they miss and it looks bad on their stats? Better to make the short pass and have a 100pc completion rate?

The wider issue is what the GAA authorities are doing to address the entertainment issue. Are they even monitoring it? Are they undertaking detailed analysis in order to formulate evidence-based assessments?

Should hand-passing be restricted? Should passing back to the goalkeeper be banned? Should all kick-outs have to pass the 45-metre line? Should a team have to retain a certain number players in the attacking half at all times? Should the value of a goal be increased to four or five points? I’m not saying that any – or all – of those is the solution, but at least let there be a debate, based on empirical evidence gathered over a full season.

The entertainment aspect is not a job for managers or players, for whom winning is the only target. The responsibility rests with administrators but they are not discharging it.

Media can be its own worst enemy

After nearly 50 years in the sports media business, it still surprises me. Not always for its progressiveness, though.

Take Rory McIlroy’s interview between shots during the opening round of the US Masters. It was a first at a golf Major and although low-key, it gave some insight into his in-play thinking. You would think journalists everywhere would welcome McIlroy’s willingness to try something new.

Not so. Sections of the world’s golf media decided it was a bad move, suggesting he should be more concerned with his faltering game than talking as he walked down the fairway.

How ridiculous is that? The media criticising a player for giving the media something different! Doesn’t show them in a very smart light, does it?

Meanwhile, back in an increasingly cold climate for GAA media, counties are complaining over having match-day panels released by Croke Park on Fridays. What next? No numbers on jerseys to protect identities?

Clare deserved their lucky break

No team or manager deserved a break more than Clare footballers and Colm Collins, who didn’t enjoy any luck in this year’s league.

One-point defeats in the games with Kildare and Dublin contributed to their relegation after seven seasons in Division 2.

It was a lengthy run in the top 16 – quite an achievement for a county where hurling is the dominant force. Had Clare drawn with Kildare, Meath would have been relegated.

Clare’s fortunes changed on Sunday when they beat Cork by a point in the Munster SFC, a win that gives them a great chance of reaching the final, which would guarantee a place in the new-look All-Ireland round-robin groups.

Mind you, Limerick – who play Clare in the semi-final – will also fancy their chances of reaching the final.

As for Cork, they’ll qualify for the Sam Maguire tier but after losing to Louth and Clare in their last two games, supporters won’t expect very much. The Leeside slump continues.