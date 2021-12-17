Weekend previews – your guide to all the GAA club action in hurling, football and camogie

Shutting down Paul Mannion, in action here against Adam O’Neill, left, and Thomas O’Reilly of Wolfe Tones, will be a priority for Naas today. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon gives his opinion on how the games will pan out on Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY

Leinster club SFC semi-finals

Portarlington v Kilmacud Crokes

Croke Park, 5.0, J Hickey (Carlow), RTÉ2

Dublin teams have been the hill many Laois champions have perished on over the past 15 years but having won two county titles in the space of three months, Portarlington go into this one with more confidence than most.

Shutting down Paul Mannion – in Croke Park of all places – will rank highly on Port’s to-do list here.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Shelmaliers v Naas, Croke Park, 3.15, S Mulhare, (Laois), RTÉ2

A sweet spot either side of half-time, in which they scored 2-4, gave Shelmaliers a surprise win over Naomh Máirtín in the quarter-final.

For what it’s worth, Naas used up a season’s worth of luck after the bizarre blocked clearance deep into injury-time that flew into the Tullamore net.

Verdict: Naas

Ulster Club SFC semi-final

Derrygonnelly Harps v Clann Éireann

Breffni Park, 6.30, S Laverty (Antrim)

Reduced to 14 men midway through the first half of their Ulster quarter-final with Dromore, Derrygonnelly showed all their experience to force extra-time with a Conall Jones point in the dying embers.

Verdict: Derrygonnelly

All-Ireland Camogie Senior Club final

Oulart-The Ballagh v Sarsfields, Nowlan Park, 1.15, RTÉ2

A third title in a decade would confirm Wexford champions Oulart as one of the great modern club camogie teams.

Verdict: Oulart-The Ballagh

SUNDAY

Munster Club SFC semi-finals

Austin Stacks v Newcastlewest, Austin Stack Park, 1.30, S Lonergan (Tipperary)

Stacks went all the way to Munster glory the last time they won Kerry in 2014. There was little enough in Newcastlewest’s 0-8 to 0-6 quarter-final win over The Nire to suggest that they’ll struggle here.

Verdict: Austin Stacks

St Finbarr’s v Éire Óg, Páirc Uí Rinn, 1.30, B Griffin (Kerry)

But for a couple of excellent saves by John Kerins – son of the legendary Cork goalkeeper of the same name – Finbarr’s might have coughed up the county final to Clonakilty.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Ulster Club SFC semi-final

Kilcoo v Glen, Athletic Grounds, 4.0, N Mooney (Cavan)

Daryl Branagan and Niall McEvoy will both be part of the Kilcoo squad here, though it’s not known in what capacity.

Verdict: Glen

Leinster club SHC final

Clough-Ballacolla v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Croke Park, 1.30, R Fitzsimons (Offaly), TG4

‘Picky’ Maher gave an exhibition of how to play sweeper in hurling in Clough-Ballacolla’s big win over Kilmacud Crokes a week ago. But for Eoin Cody’s late intervention, Ballyhale might not have been here. But they’re built for Croke Park and a third Leinster crown in a row beckons.

Verdict: Ballyhale

Ulster Club SHC final

Slaughtneil v Ballycran, Corrigan Park, 1.0, C McDonald (Antrim)

Losing the Derry football title to Glen has inadvertently narrowed Slaughtneil’s focus, the benefits of which were clearly seen in their oddly comfortable seven-point win over Dunloy in the Ulster semi-final.

Verdict: Slaughtneil