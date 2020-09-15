Weekend GAA county finals set for crowd lift

The GAA will be able to allow small crowds of up to 200 spectators to attend county finals this weekend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

All-Ireland final, semi-final and provincial final crowds could be subject to a different set of conditions under the terms of the Government's 'Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19' unveiled today.

Under the terms of the plan, specific guidance will be developed to take account of large national and international sporting events that will differ from the guidance drawn up for levels one and two which both allow for games to continue.

With the country currently at Level 2, 200 supporters will be allowed to attend matches at venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 from tomorrow.

That covers most inter-county grounds where the majority of county finals over the next three weekends will be played.

Prior to the games being put behind closed doors last month, the 200 capacity at games incorporated players, officials and contractors.

At venues below a capacity of 5,000, a crowd of 100 will be permitted.

At Level 2, training can continue for inter-county and club teams (the document specifies senior but that's taken as adult) but other groups must remain in pods of up to 15.

Level one would see a rise in the numbers allowed into games, up to 500 at a 5,000 plus-capacity venue with 200 allowed at a smaller venue.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that his Government acknowledged that it was "still quite limited in terms of stadia" adding that there would be "ongoing engagement between NPHET and various sectors around what could happen or what could be organised" with regard to larger events.

With Dublin under threat of a Level 3 status in the coming week, the conclusion of the football championships could remain behind doors.

Online Editors