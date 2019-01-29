'We will not apologise for doing good work on the ground' - GAA president responds to criticism over hike in ticket prices

GAA president John Horan said the association will not apologise for the “doing good work on the ground” in the wake of criticism for increasing ticket prices.

He said the association wants to increase revenues to help rural areas and Irish communities abroad.

Mr Horan addressed the Seanad today and said a central council vote to increase ticket prices was “unanimous”.

“People may want to criticises us but the decision that was made at central council was unanimous because we made the case to the people that we were raising the prices to do something with the money for our membership and the community that exists within this country and we will not apologise for doing good work on the ground,” said Mr Horan.

He said €200,000 will go to communities living abroad. Another €500,000 will be invested in clubs at home.

“That grant to those clubs will increase employment to those areas because it will go in to infrastructure programmes,” he said.

“Anyone who as visited international cities where there are GAA clubs [can see] the importance of those clubs to young Irish people going over seas looking for employment, looking for contact because they are away from home for the first time; looking for outlets socially; the GAA club provides that.

“The GAA units in that part of the world have to be funded to operate and €200,000 of our increased revenue is actually going to those international units because they don’t have big sponsors. They don’t have big gate receipts and we have to help them from at home here.”

