‘We probably moved too fast in going digital’ – Former GAA president Seán Kelly asks GAA to relook at GAAGO agreement

Former GAA president Seán Kelly has called on Croke Park to re-examine the current deal with GAAGO to ensure that more championship matches are available free-to-air on television.

“I think it is time to relook at the arrangement,” Kelly declared.

The Fine Gael MEP entered the debate ahead of today’s appearance by high-ranking GAA officials in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Media.

The committee will be delving into the future of sports broadcasting in Ireland, with this year’s GAAGO controversy bound to feature prominently.

Many armchair GAA supporters – as well as numerous politicians – have led the complaints about the removal of several flagship inter-county matches from our TV screens.

Instead, they were available via streaming service GAAGO, a joint collaboration of the GAA and RTÉ.

The GAA is expected to tell the Media Committee that many of these games would previously have been broadcast live by Sky Sports – or else not shown at all.

The Association will also argue that it is not realistic to expect all championship games to be broadcast on TV.

Asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland what questions he would like to be posed about GAAGO, Kelly said: “I’m not sure what I should be telling the Oireachtas committee to do but I would just say, from being a former president and listening to people on the ground and seeing what happened this year, there were far too many games on GAAGO, not available to an awful lot of supporters.

“And a lot of club officials and county board officials have got it in the neck on account of it.

“I think it is time to relook at the arrangement that is there, to ensure that there are more games free-to-air,” the Kerry man added.

“GAAGO was initially for the diaspora and it worked very well, because I saw some games when I was abroad on GAAGO.

“But extending it to all if Ireland and having to pay €12 per match, I think, is not what the GAA is about. And I think that’s one of the key points that will have to be asked.”

When it was pointed out a season ticket costing just €79 would allow supporters to watch 38 games, Kelly countered: “That’s for those who want to follow the games. But an awful lot of people would be just following the games that they are involved in, that their own county would be involved in. And even some of those wouldn’t even be on GAAGO.

“Only the real fans who follow all games would be planning like that in advance. And that’s why GAAGO has been so controversial, because people didn’t hear about it or look at it until the previous week when they saw their own match was coming up, a vital championship match, and then they couldn’t see it and the only place they could get it was GAAGO.

“So I think we probably moved too fast in going digital,” he concluded. “We didn’t bring the people with us, and it’s time now to reassess to ensure that more games – particularly vital championship games – are available free-to-air.

“And also that GAAGO would be used in a minimalistic way, rather than maximised for generating finance, etc, for the GAA and indeed for RTÉ, which wasn’t the original intention.”