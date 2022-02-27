‘We need to nurture these players’ – Student Pepper delivers sweet tune to break Tribesmen hearts

Cathal Dunbar of Wexford scores his side's first goal despite the efforts of Joseph Cooney of Galway. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Galway manager Henry Shefflin reckons this might be a bit of a wake-up call after his side were hyped up after their opening round wins over Offaly and Limerick.

They were certainly brought back down to earth by a Wexford side who were sharper throughout at Pearse Stadium, and who they will meet in the Leinster championship in less than seven weeks.

“Look, I think people might have got carried away with the first two performances but I think after today we know where we are at and we have a lot of work to do,” said Shefflin.

“Wexford out-hurled us, played around us, their systems were very good, their personnel was very good so from that point of view you have to be impressed with Wexford and we have a nice bit of work to do.

“Wexford mix it very well and they have the X-factor in Rory O’Connor, who was brilliant in the first-half especially, so that’s the level you are at. But you have to bring the intensity and the tackling which we saw two weeks ago but we didn’t see today.”

Shefflin was alarmed that no Galway player managed to hit two points from play, while Wexford had plenty of scoring threat and hit 2-10 from play.

“Wexford were by far and away the better team, and they had a good few wides as well,” added Shefflin.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for ourselves, first day out in less than seven weeks down in Wexford Park.

“At least we have those few weeks to try and improve things, get the personnel right, get the balance right in the team as well.”

Read More

New Wexford manager Darragh Egan doesn’t believe this win will have much impact on their championship meeting in April but he’s pleased with the dividend he’s seeing from giving young players a run.

Leaving Cert student Oisin Pepper – one of his teachers at St Mary’s CBS in Enniscorthy, Kevin Foley, captained Wexford for the first time in this game – struck the clinching goal after Galway skipper Daithí Burke was blocked down by another sub Oisin Foley.

“We need to nurture these players, we need to get him in as often as we can, but there are times when he needs down time,” said Egan.

“We have nine U-20s on our panel, who come in and out with the seniors. It is something working really well for us. There are some top notch 18 and 19-year-olds coming to this. The way the game is gone it is all about pace and these lads have lots of it in abundance.

“We are really happy that we got some of the younger lads on the pitch in the second half finishing up. I think it is important to expand our panel and to get league minutes into a few lads. That is what we did and it is the most pleasing aspect.”

Corner-back Simon Donohoe and man of the match O’Connor quickly added points after Pepper’s goal to push the lead out to six and there was no way back for an out of sorts Galway side after that.

Wexford deservedly led by 1-9 to 0-7 at the break after pulling away with 1-4 without reply to lead by double scores at 1-7 to 0-5 after 24 minutes.

Cathal Dunbar volleyed home after Rory O’Connor and Mikie Dwyer created the opening leaving Galway, who lost full-forward Conor Whelan to a Friday night training injury and centre-back Pádraic Mannion to a head knock after 14 minutes, with a lot to do to preserve their winning start to the campaign.

Conor Cooney led the rally after the break when Galway had the advantage of the diagonal breeze. He landed five points and Joseph Cooney also got one as they drew level at 0-13 to 1-10 after 51 minutes.

But then Pepper pounced for his decisive goal and Galway never looked like recovering.

Scorers: Wexford: R O’Connor 0-5 (1f); O Pepper 1-1; C Dunbar 1-0; D O’Keeffe, P Foley (2f), J O’Connor (2f) 0-2 each; M Dwyer, L Og McGovern, S Donohoe 0-1 each. Galway: C Cooney 0-9 (7, 1 S); G McInerney, A Tuohey, J Cooney, C Fahy, J Fleming, K Cooney 0-1 each.

Wexford: M Fanning 6; S Donohoe 6, S Reck 7, M O’Hanlon 6; C Flood 7, P Foley 8, D Reck 7; K Foley 7, D O’Keeffe 7; C McGuckin 6, J O’Connor 7, R O’Connor 8; L Óg McGovern 7, M Dwyer 6, C Dunbar 7. Subs: O Pepper 7 for Dwyer (45 mins), O Foley 6 for J O’Connor (51 mins), R Higgins 6 for McGovern (59 mins), C Hearne 5 for K Foley (63 mins), R Lawlor 5 for McGuckian (70 mins).

Galway: D Fahy 7; J Grealish 6, Daithi Burke 5, F Burke 6; G McInerney 6, P Mannion 5, A Tuohey 6; J Cooney 6, R Glennon 5; T Monaghan 5, C Cooney 8, C Fahy 6; C Mannion 5, K Cooney 6, J Fleming 5. Subs: TJ Brennan 6 for P Mannion (14 mins), J Hastings 6 for Monaghan (36 mins), E Niland 5 for Fleming (36 mins), David Burke 5 for Glennon (60 mins), N Burke 5 for K Cooney (65 mins).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).