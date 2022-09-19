We need to make county managers fully-paid professionals – and no longer via the black market

Has the sustainability of the ‘inter-county manager’ position reached a critical point? Is the current quasi-amateur system of recruitment irreversibly broken, and not fit for purpose?

They are fair and timely questions that need to be asked considering the situation in several high-profile counties in recent months.

At the time of writing, three Division 1 football counties – Donegal, Monaghan and Roscommon – have yet to find a new management team for 2023.

Here in Monaghan, the prolonged recruitment saga has become a source of great frustration, bordering on embarrassment. Yet, to point the finger of blame at the county board officials for not doing their job is unfair and misplaced.

The root cause of our own situation is primarily down to the lack of interested and qualified candidates – as it is in Roscommon and Donegal.

In our case, that one of the most successful, well-supported, well-funded and administrated counties in the country is failing to attract applicants points to a problem bigger than anything local in Monaghan.

Such are the increasing demands of the inter-county manager, in terms of time commitment and skill-set, the pool of people out there who can realistically take on one of these jobs is becoming shallower and shallower.

Having dipped my toes in the inter-county coaching scene this year, with our under-15 development squad, I can confirm these challenges are real.

Even at the bottom of the coaching pyramid, the time and mental attention needed to do the job right is significant. So much so that any ambition to progress to higher levels in the coming years have been regrettably shelved.

Being self-employed with a young family and underage club coaching commitments, my personal circumstances are simply incompatible with the inter-county management scene.

The personal and financial cost to do so would be too much to bear at this point in my life.

So it is from this vantage point that I look at the challenges of respective county boards with sympathy.

Read More

How many others like me with a healthy degree of interest, ability and passion for their counties would like to give more if it were a more sustainable offering?

Plenty, I imagine. The net result is a very narrow entry criteria, in most cases limited to teachers, retirees or self-made individuals at the other side of their family lives.

Whilst it might have always been thus, as a modern, progressive sporting organisation it begs the question: is this status quo acceptable or sustainable? I suggest not.

Have we arrived at the point that we need to flip that table over and make inter-county management and coaching roles formally paid and professionalised?

Is it time to finally pull on the big boy pants, and address the black-market payment structures that envelop our clubs and counties?

For starters, this is not a principled question around the payment of managers and coaches. That ship has well and truly sailed.

In 90pc of cases, club and county managers and coaches are being well compensated in some shape or another. Based on offers made by some clubs and counties, I could comfortably earn upwards of €20,000 a year.

To be honest, regardless of what was on offer I have zero interest in walking any sideline other than that of my own club or county team. I am now resigned to being unable to contemplate the latter for a good number of years.

Our current system sees counties and clubs continue to invest in outside managers and coaches, often with scant long-term reward, and at the expense of developing internal coaching talent.

Monaghan are guilty of this charge, such has been the use of external support over the past decade.

It is therefore no coincidence that we are left with relatively few internal options to replace Séamus McEnaney.

However, I genuinely hope we can encourage those that might be interested in the job, and support them to the hilt. They will certainly get my backing.

Statistics show it is the homegrown sidelines that deliver the greatest rewards. Just look at those managers who delivered Sam Maguire over the past number of decades for proof.

Elsewhere, John Kiely, Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy have reigned supreme for their respective small-ball counties.

To follow in similar paths, it should be a strategic imperative for all counties to develop a pipeline for those in their county with the ambition to coach and manage at the highest level.

With that, it is time to create a professional and paid role for inter-county managers. Put everything on top of the table, and not under it.

Create pathways that will attract and retain top talent, by those with the long-term interest and passion for the team and players they oversee. Why not?

We are already happy to pay administrators and games development officers and full-time secretaries. It should be of no conflict to the amateur ethos of our games to finally recognise and support what is without question the most demanding and publicly scrutinised role in our organisation.

As the winds of change continue to blow swiftly through the GAA corridors, there is no better time to finally tackle the inter-county management facade.

The county boards of Monaghan, Roscommon and Donegal, should not be having the difficult job that they are at present.

It is a blight on the organisation as a whole and not just in those counties, as next year it will be the same problem but somewhere else. And so and so on, until we accept that something better is needed.