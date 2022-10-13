‘We need to get out of our comfort zone’ – GAA president Larry McCarthy doesn’t sugar-coat issue of abuse towards refs

13 October 2022; In attendance during the GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park in Dublin are, from left, referee Colm Lyons, referee David Coldrick, Referee Development Committee Chairperson Seán Martin, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology at Ulster University, Dr Noel Brick, referee Thomas Gleeson and referee Sean Hurson. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Larry McCarthy has urged all GAA stakeholders to “get out of our comfort zone” when it comes to showing respect to referees and match officials.

The GAA president was speaking at today’s launch of a new Croke Park initiative – Respect the Referee Day – but his comments come against the backdrop of several alleged assaults against referees during club matches in the past couple of months.

Examples of verbal abuse – and worse – directed at referees during adult and juvenile club games has been a recurring blight on the association for many years. McCarthy didn’t seek to sugar-coat the issue, admitting they have “cast a shadow” on the organisation.

He also highlighted the problem of players and clubs having suspensions either reduced or rescinded on “minute” technicalities, urging people to adopt the much-quoted example of John Mullane accepting a one-match suspension during the 2004 hurling championship on the grounds that “you do the crime, you do the time.”

The GAA will hold a national Respect the Referee Day across the weekend of October 22-23, with counties hosting senior county finals on those days encouraged to highlight and celebrate the role of the referee and match officials at these big games.

But in his Croke Park launch address, the association’s president openly accepted that they need to do more. His comments come after disciplinary committees in Roscommon and Wexford were left to investigate much-publicised cases of alleged physical abuse of referees, with disciplinary issues at club matches in several other counties also highlighted.

“As we head towards the end of our first designated club season, there’s no denying that the club championship has been a fantastic opportunity for clubs to take centre stage. And just as our club players have been put on centre stage, so have our referees and our match officials and it’s arguably never more important than at this time to single them out for appreciation,” McCarthy began.

“But actions need to speak louder than words when it comes to respect for our referees because the actions of a small number of members of our association have undoubtedly cast a shadow over the entire association.

“Our GAA manifesto, ‘Where We All Belong’, requires no one is left out and that includes our match officials undoubtedly. They make a huge contribution to our games … our games cannot exist without them. They’re as important as players, as coaches, as committee members. They’re dedicated to our games, they’re passionate about their role and they have families that are very proud of the role that they play.

“But how we treat them says much about us, I would argue, and the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect.

“The GAA we want as an entity, as an organisation, is one where respect for all members is not just a slogan but is enshrined in our actions. It’s not just our mantra; it really truly is where we all belong. And we have the opportunity and the ability to ensure that our GAA community sets that tone of respect, and respect for all our members.

“And I urge us now, as we launch this Referees’ Respect day, to show courage and to make sure that this opportunity is not lost.

“The standards we set in our clubs, on our sidelines, among our members, need to be clear and they need to be unequivocal. All those involved in our games must adhere to our standards of respect and discipline - and we will not tolerate abuse of players, of coaches, of members or of match officials.

“There’s nothing complicated about any of the above, but we need to get out of our comfort zone and around our mantra of ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’. Crucially, when we fall short of the standard we set for ourselves, we need to face up to it and accept the punishment.”

McCarthy then addressed the “quite disheartening” trend of people who have been disciplined having “their punishments reduced or even dismissed on the most minute or infinitesimal technicality. We need, in my view, to adopt the John Mullane mantra – ‘where you do the crime, you do the time’.”

The Cork native – a long-time New York resident and the GAA’s first ‘overseas’ president – highlighted last spring’s launch of a new five-year strategic plan, where referee recruitment, retention and support formed one of the “central pillars”.

He added: “This month we launched a review of several key areas that you’re going to hear about, that include penalties for infractions against match officials, how these are handled within the disciplinary process, with an aim to bringing motions to Congress and a full review of the ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ initiative.

“But today is only one small step. It’s one small step in changing a culture – a culture where negative criticism and inflammatory language have all too often been accepted - reversing what one commentator has called a corrosive assault on civility.

“Culture changes come slowly, and anybody who suggests otherwise does not understand either the culture or change in an organisation such as this. But, it is a change we as an association are committed to, and we will continue to create an environment where all of our members are valued and respected, particularly our referees.”