We need a return to play for all – not just for kids

Dick Clerkin

Extending current measures around outdoor sporting activity for adults could actually worsen fragile public health crisis

'The Government needs to open the dormant acres of playing fields, golf courses and running tracks and allow young and old to enjoy some badly needed recreation in our safe open spaces.' Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Twelve months ago, for most people ‘The WHO’ were a 1960s rock band who brought us classics like My Generation and Who Are You. Today, they are fronted by Dr Michael Ryan and are steering the world against this Covid pandemic.

Ryan’s advice, along with many others, will feed into the Government’s reopening update, scheduled for tomorrow.

If you are like me, you will be hoping to see a significant loosening of restrictions around the areas of sport and outside activities.

