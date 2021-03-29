We need a return to play for all – not just for kids

Twelve months ago, for most people ‘The WHO’ were a 1960s rock band who brought us classics like My Generation and Who Are You. Today, they are fronted by Dr Michael Ryan and are steering the world against this Covid pandemic.

Ryan’s advice, along with many others, will feed into the Government’s reopening update, scheduled for tomorrow.

If you are like me, you will be hoping to see a significant loosening of restrictions around the areas of sport and outside activities.

It is expected that children will be accommodated, but it needs to go further than that.

On their ‘physical activity guidelines’ webpage, the HSE quote the following from the WHO (Ryan’s not Roger Daltrey’s): “Physical activity interacts positively with strategies to improve diet, discourages the use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs, helps reduce violence, enhances functional capacity and promotes social interaction and integration.” (WHO, 2003)

Read More

This logic has been well and truly validated over the past 12 months, as many of us continue to experience the effects of our lockdown world.

For too long now, our access and exposure to the kind of physical activities encouraged by the HSE have been largely supressed – a seemingly acceptable consequence of the lockdown strategy, irrespective of its accepted health benefits.

Within this strategy, too often over the past 12 months, mixed messaging and incoherent policies have raised the angst of many, and I fear another one might be coming tomorrow.

If the Government only permits a return to play for children, any goodwill they expect to get could be short-lived.

Say for argument’s sake, the Government draws a line and only allows anyone under the age of 16 to return to training? Well, you know what happens next here, don’t you? The mother of the 17-year-old or above immediately becomes enraged that her John or Mary cannot go down to the pitch, when the next door neighbours can. You see where this is going.

Expect Joe Duffy to be getting a few calls if this comes to pass.Imagine trying to tell the cohort of 18- to 21-year-olds, who have been denied so much over this past year in terms of education and social development, they still can’t go down to the field for a kick-about or a puck-around with their friends, when others can.

It is not credible to think you can draw an arbitrary line in the sand to distinguish between which young people can or cannot go outside for some recreational activities with their friends.

Who is going to enforce it? Are the gardaí going to start asking youths on pitches for ID to check they are young enough to be out playing?

Are GAA, soccer and rugby clubs to ensure any children over the determined cut of age are prohibited from training? It would not be farcical.

There is only one reasonable solution here. Everyone, be they young or old, should be allowed to engage in some level of safe sporting activities as part of the Government’s next stage of reopening – that is the safe and reasonable thing to do and far from creating further risks, it has the capacity to improve our hand in keeping things under control.

We are already facing a situation in border counties where come April 12, GAA clubs in Northern Ireland can return to collective training across all grades and sports. No games, just training in groups of 15. All you could ask for or want at this juncture.

Monaghan, as it stands, has one of the lowest rates of Covid in the country, and comparable to anywhere in the North. But unless our Government similarly ease sporting restrictions we will have no choice but to look on enviously at our neighbours in Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Armagh.

It will only serve to add another layer of frustration to an increasingly impatient public.

Back in January, I appeared on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show with Matt Cooper and Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, during which I stated that in terms of the GAA, there was no real appetite or justification for a return to action at that time.

The risk levels back then were simply too high, and a period of lockdown was an accepted reality.

Over two months on, we are in a very different place. Approximately 800,000 vaccinations have been administered to our most vulnerable and healthcare workers, and with every continued jab in the arm, our risk profile reduces, and our capacity to reopen increases. Not to mention the now-sulphurous public mood that needs tempering.

If the Government and NPHET are increasingly concerned about the increasing amount of people meeting in each other’s homes, maybe it is time to allow for safe outside alternatives as a more sustainable path forward.

Instead of shoehorning everyone in limited public parks and now crowded greenways, open the dormant acres of playing fields, golf courses and running tracks and allow young and old to enjoy some badly needed recreation in our safe open spaces.

In what is a policy of increasingly diminished returns, extending the current lockdown measures in respect of outside sporting activities has the potential to worsen an increasingly fragile situation.

I am not suggesting we all jump straight back into full-blown competitive action. Far from it.

Simply allow people to use their clubs and facilities within their own local radius in a safe and controlled manner, as they have done in the past.

It would be a safe and measured first step ahead of what might be permitted further down the line.

In the shape of the HSE’s own words, it would be a public health remedy, to what is a public health problem.