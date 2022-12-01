'We have no interest in winning minors any more’ – Galway chief Paul Bellew demands fairness and change

Galway GAA are making an application to play in either the Leinster or Munster minor hurling championships.

Galway chairman Paul Bellew insists the county’s hurling clubs would have no issue playing in another province if it meant their minor teams would have access to provincial action, too.

Bellew, who was returned as Galway chair for a second year at last night’s convention, said the county wants fairness for their minor teams in the name of development.

The county is making an application to play in either the Leinster or Munster minor championships. But Bellew is disappointed at the slow rate of progress on the issue.

Depending on the outcome of a motion that the Age Grade Task Force is sending to this weekend’s Central Council meeting for support at Congress, U-17 could be given development status, which could see the competition played on a national rather than provincial basis anyway.

This is an option that the GAA’s National Development Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is examining.

“What is that going to look like? Is it going to get through Congress? What if it doesn’t? We need certainty if it doesn’t,” said Bellew.

“Hopefully, it does go that direction (development). I’d be a bit disappointed and I’ll be mentioning it (at convention) that there has been a lack of leadership in our request on this . . . someone needs to come in and say, ‘fair is fair here’. And I think if we do go in there, it will mean Galway winning less minor titles. And that might seem a strange position to take, but that is how we feel.

"It's about the games. it's about development. We have won a lot of minors in the past but we have no interest in winning minors any more. It's about getting the lads through and in fairness we have two management teams that are in that space.

"Fergal Healy in particular, who spent two years with the seniors, he has completely flipped his mentality as a minor manager. He knows the question is 'what do I need to do to get these guys ready for 19/20.'

"That's positive, that's where we are going. We are announcing a new partnership with Setanta College that is focused around that. We just want fair play.

"Let's take Tipperary, they played eight games last year. Let's say they are successful again next year, a 16-year-old who had two years then could play 16 times for his county at underage. A similar player in Galway could play four. That has an impact. That's 16 match-days you're getting up for, 16 match-days you're going into Thurles for, or wherever. Ours are getting four and that has repercussions down the line.

"It's ridiculous. We have a very good team coming next year, we may win it under the current format but it's not about winning it. We would rather play seven games and lose it than play three and win it.

"Our motion to Congress is that it temporarily sets aside the current structure and implement one that involves Galway in a provincial championship. If they tossed a coin in the morning we wouldn't mind."

Bellew says it is wrong to assume that Galway clubs are reluctant to play in either Leinster or Munster and that they are cherry-picking their relationship with the provinces (in their case Leinster up to now).

"We want to clear that up. Galway will happily go into Leinster or Munster on the club side. It seems to be put around that there might be some opposition on our behalf. We want to be in at the same point as everyone else.

"That has to be said loud and clear. We don't expect preferential treatment in one area and not in others. There is a little bit of speculation on that count. We want to be in the first round of every competition, the same as the Kilkennys, Offaly, Corks or Clares, wherever that may be. The other question is, is it time to get rid of provincial up to a certain age if we can accommodate it?"

Bellew also confirmed that Galway would be retaining U-17 as their ceiling underage grade after the task force circulated choices for 2024.

He feels counties should have done more to make U-19 or U-20 work and feels clubs are being dictated to by their managements too often.

"I'd be worried about where the debate is going, losing players to soccer and rugby. There are a lot of red herrings out there. I think a lot of counties have to step up and find a proper programme of games between 17 and adult. I think it can be done. I think that they have to get strong with their clubs, a lot of club managements are running clubs rather than club officers.

"We had very successful championships. They weren't perfect but we have a pathway for 17 through to 19/20 up into adult. We have never had players playing more games. We are happy with U-17 at club level and decoupling.

"We appreciate clubs want to go to U-18 and decouple but for us decouple is a must."

Bellew also confirmed that Galway would support U-17 and U-20 as the inter-county age grades.