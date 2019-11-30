'We have hit a roadblock' - GAA president John Horan on why Croke Park and the GPA may be heading for a showdown

The GAA president admitted to being "somewhat disappointed" by the CPA's recent withdrawal from the Fixtures Review Task Force and was more forceful in his depiction of the state of play with the GPA.

A new deal between the GPA and Croke Park was targeted for completion by the end of the year, but that is most unlikely to materialise.

"We are in a very difficult position with the negotiations at the moment. I am not going to deny that. We have hit a roadblock, and we are trying hard to get through that roadblock," said Horan.

He didn't specify the precise nature of the difficulties, but clearly financial issues are presenting the biggest problem. The GPA secured a lucrative three-year deal, which included a 15 per cent cut of the GAA's commercial revenues, in 2016.

Increasing financial aid from central coffers was always going to be a GPA ambition, but with the activities of the group facing increased scrutiny from the wider GAA, Croke Park is under pressure to adopt a tough stance.

"From our point of view, the style of the last deal, the 15 per cent model, was that we wouldn't get into major haggles going forward - that the relationship would move to a different level, probably be more mature, rather than a constant battle over finances.

"They (GPA) came in and obviously felt justified in the arguments they made, but we don't see that from our side of the table. That's the difficulty we're in at the moment," said Horan.

He confirmed that the GPA had not sought a share of gate receipts.

"That hasn't come on the table, I think if you go down that road of giving gates, then you are into professionalism straight away. Certainly, from our point of view, the word amateur is not negotiable," said Horan.

"The GPA negotiating team remains committed to reaching an agreement that delivers value for our inter-county players and which replenishes, in particular, any out-of-pocket expenses accrued."

He accepts that the GPA are fully entitled to look for as much as possible, but he also expects them to understand the GAA's position.

"They'll always say that the underpinning work they're involved in is player welfare, career development and all that. You can see commentary criticising the operation and the work that goes on. I'm not going to publicly negotiate all these things - they're between ourselves and the GPA. Look, there are challenges in our relationship.

"Like any negotiation, they feel they are representing their members and have to push as hard as they can to get as good a deal as they can. Ours is to protect the organisation from slipping away from its amateur ethos.

"You can't continue this 'more and more' approach every time you come to the table. We don't end up with a (cash) reserve every year that we put away. Whatever we take in, we recirculate. The accusation was made that we increased the ticket prices this year. But as I pointed out, the increase in ticket prices was to restore the grants going to the clubs.

"We don't hang on to money, we recirculate it. If we're to find extra revenue streams to supply the GPA, who are we going to face within our organisation? Is it the clubs, is it the coaches or who are we actually going to take the money away from?" added Horan.

Responding to Horan's comments, the GPA said that securing an agreement with the GAA was a top priority.

"The negotiating process is ongoing and it is our view that the parties would be best served by respecting the confidentiality of that process and therefore we will not be commenting on the content or nature of the negotiations until they have come to a conclusion," a GPA statement read.

Horan also expressed disappointment at the GPA's negative response to the Tier 2 football championship, which will be launched next year. They have even hinted at a possible boycott.

"I think those comments are unhelpful. We're a democratic organisation. A lot of people were surprised by the result, that 75 per cent voted in favour of Tier 2 (at Special Congress). It's an accepted democratic decision, we have to move on with it," he said.

Horan declined to comment on the size of GPA salaries, explaining that an audit of their accounts was under way.

"Any comment at this stage would be premature. I'd prefer to see the audit, then we'll see where we are," he said.

The CPA's recent withdrawal from the Fixtures Task Force came as a surprise to Croke Park at a time when the final document was nearing completion. It will be published next Wednesday.

"I was somewhat disappointed that they actually announced they were withdrawing. In fairness, I took some criticism (from within the GAA) for initially including them in the process.

"I wasn't afraid of the CPA coming into the group. I wanted people in the room who had a background and an experience of trying to resolve the problem. I think there is one misnomer out there and that's in the context of bringing an improvement on the present (fixtures) situation.

"We are in a trial phase, and when the three years lapse, at the end of the next championship in 2020, it's either bring in a new proposal or revert back. That's the way it works.

"In case some of these new ideas are not accepted you would have to then bring a proposal to maybe continue where we are, rather than flip back to where we were three years ago. I don't think anyone would accept going back to where we were three years ago," he said.

Playing the leagues in summer and re-drawing provincial boundaries into four groups of eight counties each are believed to be among the proposals from the Task Force.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, at this week's PwC All-Stars tour, Horan said there was a mood for radical change within the group, but obviously the big test will come when the proposals are put before clubs and counties.

"These proposals will be brought around the country. The membership are going to get the opportunity to question, discuss and tease it all out. I'd have been more than happy for them (CPA) to be travelling the country with us. Now, they have decided to pull out at such a late stage I am just kind of surprised and disappointed."

