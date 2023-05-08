‘We feel we have the balance right’ – GAAGo head defends premium TV service amid criticism of inter-county coverage

A GAAGO microphone is seen before last Saturday's Munster SHC clash between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork — © SPORTSFILE

Noel Quinn, Head of GAAGo, has defended the service, highlighting that it has tripled the number of games available to viewers and expressed a belief that the GAA had “struck the right balance” between free-to-air and pay per view games.

Quinn, the GAA’s Marketing & Broadcast Senior Manager, also clarified that RTÉ had initially taken up the option to screen the recent Clare v Limerick Munster SHC first round game but gave up the rights when the match was moved from Sunday back to Saturday, due to The Great Limerick Run.

Quinn acknowledged, however, that “there will be some big games that go on GAAGo and not on free to air. And that's just a fact of life, that's just how subscription services go sometimes.”

Quinn was speaking today at the media launch for this year’s Tailteann Cup after stinging criticism from Donal Óg Cusack on last night’s Sunday Game.

Cusack accused the GAA and RTÉ of “exploiting” to “get this joint-venture (GAA Go) off the ground.”

By lunchtime today, the Tánaiste Micheál Martin had joined the debate, expressing the view that all GAA matches should be free-to-air.

"Some of the information probably around Munster hurling championship matches has been lost in translation,” said Quinn. “There has been a little bit of a vacuum there, and it's helpful for me probably to put a few things straight.

"The Limerick-Clare one was a massive one, I was at that, it was amazing. The game itself, that was originally a Sunday slot, you guys might know this already, it was offered to RTÉ and taken by RTÉ.

"The Great Limerick Run came in that weekend and the match was moved to the Saturday. So rather than it not being broadcast, naturally GAAGo picked it up and we were more than happy to pick it up as well.

"And even last weekend, the Cork-Tipp one, with the Munster (football) final on the Sunday, they weren't going to play Cork-Tipp on a Sunday.”

Both RTÉ and the GAA have been criticised for screen two one-sided provincial football finals on Sunday, with Tipperary and Cork only shown to GAAGo subscribers.

Quinn explained that the six provincial finals were part of single packages that RTÉ had already purchased.

"Look, we're fully aware of some people saying that Munster hurling is behind a paywall. But we've literally tripled the number of games made available to those who are prepared to pay the one euros fifty five per game, if they bought it at the season pass rate,” Quinn outlined.

"And there's been a lot of positive reaction to it. In terms of promotion of hurling, RTÉ will broadcast 15 hurling Championship matches over the course of the Championship. They have a couple of big Munster double headers coming up.

"And at this stage there's probably close to 200 games free to air anyway across the year. So we feel we have the balance right here. But look, it's early days yet. Hopefully people will judge this on the multi-year deal that is in place, rather than the first couple of weekends."